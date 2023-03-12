Is ‘American Idol’ on Tonight, March 12? How the 2023 Oscars Affect the Schedule

Many American Idol fans look forward to ending their Sunday night with the singing competition every week. However, with the 2023 Oscars happening tonight, March 12, the newest episode of American Idol will arrive a bit late. Here’s when to watch season 21 episode 3A and what to expect. Is it worth staying up past your usual bedtime? If not, find out how to watch the new episode after it airs.

What time is ‘American Idol’ on tonight, March 12?

American Idol Season 21 usually airs from 8 to 10 p.m. ET on Sunday nights. However, ABC will be celebrating the biggest night in film tonight starting at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT), which means Idol is getting bumped. But don’t worry, the singing competition won’t skip this week entirely.

Season 21 Episode 3A is set to air after the Oscars 2023, according to a press release. For fans on the west coast, that will be 8:02 p.m. PT. East coast viewers, however, will have to tune in at 11:35 p.m. ET. That’s subject to change, as the Oscars’ live show can sometimes run a bit late. Unlike the usual two-hour Idol episodes, though, this one will only be one hour long.

What to expect from ‘American Idol’ tonight — is it worth staying up late?

Tonight’s episode of American Idol will continue auditions in Las Vegas, New Orleans, and Nashville. A promotional tweet for the episode, seen above, teased “shenanigans” with judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan trying out virtual reality headsets. An early-release video on YouTube also features one audition where a contestant shares the story of the time a classmate “[pulled] a Kanye West” and interrupted her performance of the National Anthem.

For the most part, this episode seems to be a filler. There will be some never-before-seen talent auditioning in front of the judges, but it doesn’t appear to be worth staying up until past midnight to watch the episode in full. We recommend getting some rest and watching it on Monday.

How to watch ‘Idol’ after it airs on ABC

It’s perfectly understandable if fans don’t want to stay up late for the new American Idol, especially since some of us lost an hour of sleep on Saturday night due to Daylight Savings. Thankfully, it’s easy to catch up on the new episode the next day. It will be available for streaming via Hulu on March 13.

However, it should be noted that a subscription to Hulu is needed to watch American Idol. Hulu’s plans and prices include an ad-supported subscription for $7.99 per month or an ad-free version for $14.99 per month. The service also has live TV plans available and bundles with Disney+ and ESPN+.

