Frank Fritz's conservatorship is still in place in 2023, but there have been updates. Here's what to know about the 'American Pickers' star.

History Channel’s reality TV series, American Pickers, is back with new episodes in July 2023, and fans want updates on Frank Fritz’s health. Fritz had a life-threatening stroke in July 2022 and was put under conservatorship afterward. Is he still under conservatorship in 2023? Here’s what to know.

Is Frank Fritz still under conservatorship in 2023?

American Pickers star Frank Fritz remains under conservatorship in 2023. In July 2022, emergency services were called when Fritz was found unresponsive after a stroke. Soon after the stroke, court documents revealed he was placed under temporary guardianship and MidWestOne Bank took over his finances. He continues to recover well into 2023.

“Because of his stroke, Mr. Fritz’s decision-making capacity is so impaired that he is unable to care for his own safety, or to provide for necessities such as food, shelter, clothing, or medical care,” a petition for guardianship filed in August 2022 stated, according to the Des Moines Register. He is also “unable to make, communicate, or carry out important decisions concerning his own financial affairs.”

“There are sufficient allegations to warrant appointment of a guardian and conservator on an emergency basis, including a letter from the Protected Party’s physician indicating he is unable to make decisions for himself,” Judge Henry Latham wrote when approving the guardianship.

Changes have been made to the conservatorship as of July 2023. MidWestOne Bank filed an Amended Initial Financial Management Plan and an Inventory Report on June 27, 2023. The bank requested to seal the star’s financial records because of his celebrity status, and the judge on the case agreed.

Before this, a “Notice of Delinquency for Conservatorships” was filed on June 2, 2023, because the inventory report missed the filing date of Dec. 12, 2022. This put Fritz’s conservator at risk of removal.

The ex-reality star is paying thousands of dollars per month for in-home healthcare

Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz from ‘American Pickers’ | Charles Eshelman/FilmMagic

Frank Fritz certainly pays a lot for his in-home healthcare. The American Pickers star reportedly pays $22,832 on “in-home health care” alone and $28,292 on total monthly expenses, according to The Sun. Fritz reportedly only makes $60,000 annually now, and his in-home health expenses cost $273,984 yearly. His conservator gave him a checking account with a “small balance” that he would utilize for personal expenses.

Court papers obtained by The Sun reveal MidWestOne Bank had a plan to generate more income for Fritz. “Assets will be invested to start generating income for Mr. Fritz,” the papers stated. As for Fritz’s collectibles and antiques, the bank planned to leave those alone and instead work closely with his guardian to “integrate Mr. Fritz into management decisions as he continues to recover.”

Will Frank Fritz return to ‘American Pickers’ in 2023?

Fans hoping to see Frank Fritz in American Pickers in 2023 will be disappointed. Fritz won’t appear on the show alongside Mike Wolfe, though recent reports suggest Wolfe wanted Fritz to return.

The two friends met up for the first time in ages over Memorial Day weekend in 2023, and they shed tears while reminiscing. “Mike really stressed all the good times they had before the show and during the show,” the friend who initiated the reunion told the Quad-City Times. “Mike did say he’d like Frank back on the show, but Frank is focused on his health.”

This leaves the door open for Fritz to potentially return in the future.

This story was originally reported by The Sun.

American Pickers airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on History Channel.

