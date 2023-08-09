History Channel’s reality TV series, American Pickers, continues its 2023 season without Frank Fritz. Fritz and Mike Wolfe co-hosted the show for years, but the series let Fritz go. Following this event, he had a life-threatening stroke in July 2022. New reports suggest his store is at risk of experiencing “severe financial distress” due to its low annual sales.

Frank Fritz’s store is only selling $25,000 worth of merchandise annually

American Pickers fans know Frank Fritz as the series’ co-host with Mike Wolfe. But Fritz owned a store of his own. The antique lover owns Frank Fritz Finds in Savanna, Illinois, which contains antiques and collectibles. Unfortunately, after Fritz’s stroke, he couldn’t keep up with his store like he did in the past. In 2023, the store is reportedly only pulling in $25,000 in sales annually.

According to Experian’s Business Valuation Report obtained by The Sun, the company’s Business Credit Score sits at 27, or “medium risk,” as of July 2023. The score “predicts the likelihood of serious credit delinquencies within the next 12 months.” The Financial Stability Risk Rating gave the shop a “medium-high” risk with a “10% potential risk of severe financial distress within the next 12 months.”

This isn’t the first time American Pickers fans heard negative news about Fritz’s shop. In March 2023, reports suggested Fritz hadn’t restocked his store in months. “There hasn’t been a single new item in the store,” an insider told The Sun. “An employee told me new antiques come in ‘literally never.’” The source also noted that Fritz hadn’t entered his store in “years.”

Wolfe also owns antique shops. He owns Antique Archeology with locations in Nashville, Tennessee, and Le Claire, Iowa. Wolfe’s store generally receives good ratings from fans who enter.

Will ‘American Pickers’ 2023 feature Frank Fritz?

Frank Fritz isn’t slated to appear in American Pickers in 2023. While Mike Wolfe allegedly would love to see Fritz rejoin the series, Fritz isn’t ready to make that commitment just yet.

Fritz and Wolfe had an emotional reunion over Memorial Day weekend in 2023. The old buddies rekindled their friendship and talked about the future. “Mike really stressed all the good times they had before the show and during the show,” a friend shared with the Quad-City Times regarding the reunion. “Mike did say he’d like Frank back on the show, but Frank is focused on his health.”

American Pickers airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on History Channel.

