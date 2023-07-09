Steve Brady deserved better than he got in season 1 of 'And Just Like That...' Season 2 seems to be correcting that.

Sex and the City fans voiced many complaints about season 1 of And Just Like That…, the Max reboot of the iconic series. Miranda Hobbes’ storyline and how the show treated Steve Brady received the most backlash. It wasn’t just Miranda cheating on Steve that bothered fans, though. It was the way the show portrayed him entirely. He wasn’t a sexy but immature bartender anymore. He jumped straight to a stereotypical feeble old man. Steve seemed bewildered and weak in season 1. He acted disoriented often, and his hearing loss was mentioned too often. Clearly, the writing team was overemphasizing his “age-related” ailments. A correction has been made. Steve appeared for the first time in season 2 in episode 4, “Alive!,” and he certainly seemed more active than in season 1. So, is Steve going to get a redemption storyline? Maybe.

Steve Brady returns to season 2 of ‘And Just Like That…’

Season 2 of And Just Like That… premiered on June 22. The first three episodes were missing someone special. Steve Brady never appeared. He’s finally back, though. In the most recent episode, “Alive!,” Steve was spotted for the first time, looking better than ever.

In one scene, Miranda awakens on the couch of her Brooklyn home, where she is staying, while she supports Brady Hobbes through his breakup. She walks up the steps and passes Steve, standing shirtless in his bedroom doorway, hitting a speed bag. Miranda offers a greeting, and Steve, without any trouble, hears her perfectly fine. Fans were astonished to see the Steve of old back and better than ever, but what does it mean for his future on the show?

Steve looked super fit in season 2 because the writers listened

Steve Brady’s ripped physique wasn’t accidental. That’s not just the way David Eigenberg happens to look. The toned body and his speedbag scene were purposeful. In And Just Like That…The Writers Room, the show’s companion podcast, Showrunner Michael Patrick King, revealed the scene was an attempt to appease fans who hated what happened to Steve.

Steve Brady and Carrie Bradshaw | Craig Blankenhorn / HBO Max

King revealed that he called Eigenberg before filming began and explained that the frail Steve of season 1 was out and a new fit Steve was in. Eigenberg, 59, was up for the challenge. He’s stayed fit, regardless. After all, he plays a firefighter in Chicago Fire, a profession known for its toned bodies. Does that mean Steve will be redeemed further, perhaps with a juicy storyline and a new love? We hope so, but the writers aren’t giving it away, not even on the podcast.

King didn’t delve deeper into what is to come for Steve Brady as season 2 of And Just Like That… progresses, but there surely is more to come. Miranda is back in New York, so we expect to see more of Steve. Eigenberg was also seen filming with John Corbett and Sarah Jessica Parker out in Brooklyn, so there has to be something to that storyline, too. Corbett is set to reprise his role as Aidan Shaw, Carrie Bradshaw’s ex-fiancee and possibly new love.

For now, we’ll have to wait and see. Season 2 of the Sex and the City reboot is slated to contain 11 episodes. A new episode will be released each Thursday through August.