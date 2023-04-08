The Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That was way more successful than anyone could have anticipated. Set 25 years after r the debut of the original show. The new series finds Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) navigating a new chapter in life in their 50s.

Though the first season of And Just Like That has major buzz and criticism, the second season is slated to be very different from the first.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon on the set of And Just Like That…’ | James Devaney/GC Images

‘And Just Like That’ Season 2 release date

Fans were delighted when HBO announced that filming for And Just Like That Season 2 began in Oct. 2022. Now, fans are expecting a summer release date. Fans have already seen several photographs from the forthcoming season since it’s pretty challenging to film things on location in New York City and keep them hidden.

Showrunner Michael Patrick King has already revealed that Aidan Shaw (John Corbett) is back in Carrie’s life, but fans hope it won’t be in a romantic fashion. “[The excitement] makes sense,’ Sarita Choudhury, who portrays Seema Patel, told Page Six. ‘I would also be like that. When you think about it, he’s back?! I’d never met him, so I was kind of like a fan as well, you know what I mean?’ she continued. ‘He’s great; he’s a great guy.'”

‘And Just Like That’ Season 2 will be very different from Season 1

When And Just Like That does return this summer for season 2, fans can expect some differences from the first and second seasons. Choudhury says that the new season will be a lot funnier than season 2. Considering the first season was focused mostly on Carrie’s grief over the loss of her husband, fans are probably thrilled for something a bit lighter.

Season 2 of ‘And Just Like That’ will have a time jump

The first season of And Just Like That followed Carrie grieving the loss of her husband, Mr. Big (Chris Noth). However, by the time the season ended, she was stepping into a new chapter of her life as a widowed woman. Now, there is expected to be a time jump between the first and second seasons.

King has remained fairly tight-lipped about what fans can expect from the new season. However, he did reveal to Variety that fans should expect a time jump. There will be a three-week time-hump between the first and second seasons.

“We have been delighted by the cultural conversation generated by these characters and their stories, set in a world we already know and love so much,” HBO Max original content boss Sarah Aubrey said in a statement. “[HBO is] proud of the work [showrunner] Michael Patrick King and our wonderful writers, producers, cast, and crew have done to bring these stories to the screen. We can’t wait for fans to see what’s in store for season 2!”