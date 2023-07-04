Find out what tennis star Andy Murray does with his wedding ring every time he has a match and what happened when he almost lost it.

Andy Murray is one of the most popular and successful British tennis players to ever step on the court.

Some fans may be aware that the Scottish-born star is married to Kim Sears. But something you may not know is how the athlete pays tribute to his bride everything single time he steps on the court.

Andy Murray and his wife, Kim, watch horse racing as they attend Day 2 ‘Ladies Day’ of the Cheltenham Festival in England | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

How long Murray and Sears have been married

Murray and Sears dated for several years before getting engaged in 2014. On April 11, 2015, they tied the knot at the Dunblane Cathedral in Scotland. Murray wore a traditional Scottish kilt while his bride donned a show-stopping Swarovski crystal-encrusted gown by Jenny Packham. While the setting was grand and the two appeared to pull out all the stops for the big day, their guestlist was modest as it wasn’t a star-studded affair. In fact, many of Murray’s tennis pro pals were not invited.

In an interview with Hello! just prior to his wedding the groom confirmed: “There won’t be any celebrities as such. I don’t have any celebrity friends, so it wasn’t something that was planned.”

He added that their easy guestlist strategy was decided by just having “everyone who we’re close to, people we’ve spent a lot of time with in the past but also people we see ourselves spending time with in the future. That’s how we came up with the names.”

Andy Murray and Kim Sears leave Dunblane Cathedral after their wedding in Dunblane, Scotland | Alex B. Huckle/GC Images

One person who was lucky enough to score an invite was fellow British tennis player Tim Henman.

What the tennis star does to pay tribute to his wife during every match

In 2022, Murray told The Times about the sweet way he pays tribute to the woman he married every single time he steps onto the court.

“I can’t play tennis with my wedding ring on my finger, so I always tie it to my shoelaces,” he said (per Express).

Murray added that he can’t always help his shoes from untying though explaining: “A couple of times I’ve looked down and my shoelaces have untied, and I’m like, what’s happened? Where’s the ring? It has always come back to me.”

Andy Murray reaches out to his wife Kim Murray after a victory match | Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

He then relayed a story about the one time he thought he lost his shoes saying: “The most recent time, I was certain it was gone. I left my shoes underneath the car, because after playing tennis for three hours shoes don’t smell particularly good.

“When we went back the next morning, the shoes had gone, with my wedding ring on. Someone at the hotel had picked up my wedding ring and they weren’t forthcoming with getting it back to me until I got the police involved … I asked them if they could look at the cameras. About an hour later they turned up. One of the employees at the hotel found them in their lost and found. So, yeah, thankfully managed to get them back, which was good.”

While Murray’s choice to tie his wedding ring on his shoelaces may seem a little unusual, he isn’t the only professional athlete who does that. Serbian basketball star Nikola Jokic does as well. Per NBA rules, basketball players are not permitted to wear jewelry on their body during games. So Jokic laces up his wedding band on his sneakers before every game and that way he always feels connected to his bride when he steps on the court.