Angelina Jolie once shared there have been moments where she was a bit critical of her appearance. One of those moments was when she had to look at herself on posters where she was dressed in her Lara Croft costume. The actor at the time was in shock with how her body was made to look as the action hero.

How Angelina Jolie reacted to her ‘Tomb Raider: Cradle of Life’ posters

Jolie went through a lot of training to look the part of the skilled adventurer Lara Croft. In both Tomb Raider movies, Jolie participated in physical and mental training to mold her physique to that of an action star.

“They had me up at seven each morning and handed me a protein shake. Suddenly, a nutritionist was giving me five meals a day,” Jolie once told Cinema. “But you had to do these things to maintain your energy.”

Despite being in tip top shape for both films, there were still attempts to enhance Jolie’s Tomb Raider physique in film posters. In some of those images, there were edits done to her body that Jolie admitted to finding offensive.

“I still can’t get over that they airbrushed my nipples out of the posters for Lara. Look at that. No nipples,” Jolie once said according to Contact Music. “I think it’s rather strange and odd. Nipples are lovely.”

Angelina Jolie has never considered herself traditionally beautiful

Jolie has always been seen as one of Hollywood’s most attractive stars. But Jolie didn’t see herself in the same way that others might have. In an interview with 60 Minutes (via InStyle), The Eternals star felt her looks were a bit too unique. Which was something she only learned to appreciate as she’d gotten older.

“I always felt not traditionally beautiful,” Jolie said. “I have big features. But, as I’ve gotten older, I look like my mom, and I love my mom. You start to put your lineage in line of the different things that you are….You come to love the combination of whatever it is you are.”

Over the years, Jolie wanted to pay less attention to her appearance to help develop her other assets.

“I wake up and I want to be a smarter person. That’s my focus. That’s what I’m encouraging my girls—that if they can make their inside and who they are really, really stunning then everything falls together,” she said.

At the time, only her ex-husband’s opinion mattered when it came to her looks.



“As long as Brad thinks I’m beautiful,” she said. “I don’t think about beauty.”

Angelina Jolie didn’t like to see herself in magazine covers

In addition to certain film posters, Jolie had a few issues with magazines. The actor agreed that she was somewhat sick of staring at herself on magazine covers, and often steered away from reading articles about her. It didn’t help that most covers didn’t accurately capture who the real Jolie was.

“I tend to avoid and don’t read them. I saw a glimpse of two different covers so far and I haven’t read the articles and I don’t plan to,” Jolie once told Black Film. “I glimpsed through them quickly and send them to my mom cause she keeps them. Yeah, but it’s strange. It’s always strange. It’s nice when you look at some and they look like you and they represent you and some don’t look like you at all. But it all comes in perspective when Maddox will see something like that.”