It's highly unlikely that Anna Duggar and her kids are celebrating July 4, 2023, with the Duggar family. Here's why she's probably in Texas instead.

Josh Duggar still has over 10 years left of his prison sentence, and Duggar family followers are curious as to what this means for Anna Duggar. Anna has deleted her social media so followers can’t readily see what her day-to-day life looks like. As for holidays — particularly July 4, 2023 — it seems unlikely she’s spending it with Josh’s family. So, what is Anna up to? It seems likely she plans to spend Independence Day with her kids in Texas.

Anna Duggar is likely spending July 4, 2023, in Texas after the alleged Duggar family fallout

Anna Duggar continued to live on Duggar family property after Josh Duggar’s arrest and sentencing. She and her seven kids reportedly still lived in the warehouse that they lived in with Josh. The warehouse exists on Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s property, and it gave Anna close access to Jim Bob and Michelle in case she needed help.

In the past, Anna often spent holidays with the Duggar family. Jim Bob and Michelle frequently hold huge parties on the compound, and the parties involve their kids, grandkids, and church friends. But it seems unlikely that Anna’s partaking in any Duggar family fun for Independence Day. Anna and Jim Bob reportedly got into a verbal argument ahead of July 4.

“Jim Bob made Anna move out of the warehouse on his property a month and a half ago,” a source shared with The Sun. “They got into an argument. She’s been in Texas visiting Josh.”

This more than likely means Anna and her kids are spending July 4 with her sister, Priscilla, as she lives in Texas. It also seems likely that Anna will make permanent plans to move to Texas following the alleged blowout argument. Additionally, Anna can choose to visit Josh on federal holidays at FCI Seagoville. Visitation is held between 8:30 a.m. and 3:00 p.m local time.

Josh Duggar got to partake in Independence Day fun at FCI Seagoville

If Anna Duggar is spending the summer holiday in Texas, she’s more than likely frequently seeing Josh Duggar. While Josh spends his holidays behind bars, FCI Seagoville in Seagoville, Texas, the prison celebrated July 4 with festivities for the prisoners over the weekend. The FCI Seagoville inmates got to enjoy a three-day concert series and special food.

The concert series featured Voo-Dudes, the Birdhouse Blues, Front Porch Sound, Violation, Sad Grrrrrrrls Club, Room 237, and more, and it began on the Saturday afternoon before July 4 on Tuesday. The prison’s recreation department made games such as jam toss, putt-putt golf, sand bowling, and cornhole toss available. And prisoners who participated in dominoes, chess, horseshoes, and basketball were potentially awarded prizes.

As for the food, Josh got to eat burgers, hot dogs, potato salad, watermelon, and baked beans. The prison served ice cream for dessert.

Elements of this story were originally reported by Radar Online.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.