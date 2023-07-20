Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are divorcing after 2 years of marriage. What went wrong between them? Here's what to know.

Music sensation Ariana Grande and her husband, Dalton Gomez, are reportedly calling it quits. The couple remained quiet about their two-year marriage, but recent reports suggest they’re headed for divorce. So, what led to Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez divorcing? Here’s what to know.

Why are Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez divorcing?

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are headed for divorce after two years of marriage — and it seems physical distance between them became the main issue. While Grande and Gomez lived together in Los Angeles, their careers pulled them in separate directions. Grande headed to England to film Wicked, and the distance between them became too much to handle.

“She was happy in Los Angeles for a couple of years,” a source explained to People. “She wanted to make a life there with Dalton.”

“He is super focused on his career and needs to live in Los Angeles,” the source added regarding Gomez’s job as a luxury real estate agent. “It’s definitely been an issue for them. Dalton’s career is demanding and he can’t leave Los Angeles often. So when [Grande] started filming Wicked in England, they were in for a long-distance marriage.”

Additional sources claimed Gomez had a difficult time getting used to Grande’s fame. He would allegedly question why he and Grande would need to leave the house with security

Gomez and Grande aren’t leaving their marriage behind on bad terms. They reportedly separated in early 2023 and started working on their friendship. Gomez and Grande also briefly reconciled and gave romance another show in May 2023, but that only lasted two weeks.

More recently, fans noticed that Grande scrubbed her Instagram of photos showing the couple together. She’s also been spotted without wearing her wedding ring, though the last time eagle-eyed fans noticed this, she shut down divorce rumors.

“I’m just not wearing my wedding ring, it’s getting cleaned,” Grande noted after posting a TikTok without her ring. “I’m not getting a divorce before you start, don’t.”

Dalton Gomez is reportedly dating again but didn’t want their marriage to end

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez haven’t officially signed the divorce papers just yet. But it certainly seems their relationship is headed that way, as recent reports suggest Gomez started dating again. Sources claim Gomez started dating shortly after he and Grande tried to give their marriage one last chance in May 2023. Grande knows Dalton is dating again and takes no issue with it.

With that said, another source claims Gomez wants Grande back. While he’s dating others, it’s completely casual. “Dalton has been devastated by it,” a source shared with Us Weekly in July 2023. “A separation is not what he’s wanted. He wanted the fairy tale, happy ending, and it’s not looking that way.”

“Dalton is really hoping to make things work with Ariana,” another source added. “Despite the rocky patches they’ve been through, he isn’t ready to give up on their marriage. He saw himself spending the rest of his life with Ariana and will do anything to get past this.”

When did the couple first start dating?

Before news of Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez’s divorce, the couple made headlines for seemingly being the perfect couple. They began dating in January 2020 and announced their engagement just 11 months later. Grande and Gomez married in May 2021.

“They got married,” Grande’s rep told People at the time. “It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn’t be happier.”

Before Gomez, Grande was engaged to Pete Davidson. She also previously dated Mac Miller, Ricky Alvarez, and Big Sean, to name a few celebrities.

Elements of this story were first reported by TMZ.

