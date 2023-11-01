While still married to Demi Moore, Ashton Kutcher quipped that being with Katherine Heigl was the closest he’d come to stepping out on his marriage.

Ashton Kutcher was once in a highly publicized relationship and marriage with Demi Moore before their 2013 divorce. While the two were together, Kutcher starred alongside controversial actor Katherine Heigl in Killers. And the pair engaged in a love scene Kutcher felt might as well have been cheating.

Ashton Kutcher and Katherine Heigl co-starred in ‘Killers’

Ashton Kutcher and Katherine Heigl | Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Kutcher and Heigl first collaborated on the 2010 feature Killers. The rom-com was about a wife who discovers that Kutcher’s character is a secret agent on his 30th birthday. Seeing as they portrayed a couple in the feature, Heigl and Kutcher both had to perform a love scene. At the time, this might not have been an issue for Heigl. Especially since the Knocked Up star immediately fell for Kutcher’s charm and looks. At times, Heigl wasn’t sure she was even acting out her attraction towards her co-star.

“I got really blushy and the first couple of days of filming together we were in France and doing this sort of meeting each other, falling in love stuff. And I was actually starting to get a little blushy, and fluttering my eyelashes a lot,” she once said on Friday Night with Jonathan Ross.

Speaking on The Howard Stern Show, Kutcher quipped that doing their intimate scene was the closest he’d gotten to infidelity.

“Like free cheating, you know,” he said.

But on a more serious note, Kutcher also told Stern he had no desire to cheat on his ex-wife. They couldn’t even go more than a couple of weeks without seeing each other.

“We have a two week rule. We’re never apart from each other for more than two weeks,” Kutcher said.

Demi Moore once claimed that Ashton Kutcher eventually cheated in their relationship

According to Moore, Kutcher’s loyalty might not have lasted. Moore released her memoir Inside Out in 2019, giving readers all kinds of keen insights into her life. She even opened up on her relationship with Kutcher, offering a few details about their sex life. She alleged that cracks in Kutcher’s faithfulness started to show when he asked her for a threesome.

“I put him first,” Moore wrote in her memoir. “So when he expressed his fantasy of bringing a third person into our bed, I didn’t say no. I wanted to show him how great and fun I could be.”

But Moore quickly regretted obliging Kutcher.

“They were good people, but it was still a mistake,” Moore said. “I was strangely flooded with shame, I couldn’t shake the feeling that this whole thing was somehow my fault.”

After Moore revealed she caught Kutcher cheating, she felt the threesome was used to excuse her ex-husband’s behavior.



“Because we had brought in a third party into our relationship, Ashton said, that blurred the lines and, to some extent, justified what he’s done,” she said.

How Ashton Kutcher reacted to Demi Moore’s allegations

Kutcher was tempted to share his side of the story. But at this point, he was happily remarried to current wife Mila Kunis, who he shares two children with. Because of this, he seemed unwilling to stir up any drama.

“I was about to push the button on a really snarky tweet. Then I saw my son, daughter, and wife and I deleted it,” Kutcher once wrote according to People.

But in an interview on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast, he once gave a little more insight into his mental state after the divorce.

“Right after I got divorced, I went to the mountains for a week by myself,” Kutcher said. “I went into Big Sky in Montana, and I did no food, no drink — just water and tea.”

Kutcher also chose to disconnect from any electronics to further his isolation.

“I took all my computers away, my phone, my everything,” he said. “I was there by myself so there was no talking, and I just had a notepad and a pen and water and tea for a week.”