Ashton Kutcher Says Hearing Loss Is in Part Responsible For Awkward Red Carpet Photos With Reese Witherspoon

Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon are currently promoting their new Netflix romcom Your Place or Mine, and many have joked about the actors’ awkward red carpet photos. Kutcher recently revealed that there’s a legitimate reason why he looks so uncomfortable with his co-star.

Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon star in new Netflix romcom ‘Your Place or Mine’

Kutcher and Witherspoon star as Peter and Debbie, two best friends who live on opposite coasts. The pair swap houses for a week, with Peter taking care of Debbie’s son in Los Angeles, while Debbie attempts to find romance in New York City. The cast also includes Grey’s Anatomy star Jesse Williams, comedian Tig Notaro, Rachel Bloom, and Steve Zahn.

Why fans are joking about Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon’s awkward red-carpet photos

The actors might have great onscreen chemistry, but red carpet pictures of Kutcher and Witherspoon had the internet poking fun at the awkward poses the co-stars were doing. The pictures, taken from two different events, show the actors standing stiffly beside each other with uncomfortable smiles on their faces.

(L-R): Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher attend the World Premiere of Netflix’s “Your Place Or Mine” at Regency Village Theatre on February 02, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Kutcher recently addressed the comments about his pictures with Witherspoon during an appearance on the Chicks in the Office podcast. The actor joked that his wife Mila Kunis even texted the pair, telling them to “act like you like each other.”

Ashton Kutcher explains why he and Reese Witherspoon look so uncomfortable together

“Here’s the thing,” Kutcher continued. “If I put my arm around her and was, like, all friendly with her, I’d be having an affair with her. The rumor would be that I’m having an affair with her.”

He went on, “If I stand next to her and I put my hands in my pockets, so there’s no chance that, like, that could be the rumor, the rumor is we don’t like each other.” Kutcher did clarify that he and Witherspoon are “really good friends.”

“We’re really close,” Kutcher laughed. He added, “I don’t have to defend that!” He then revealed another reason he looks so uncomfortable in the pair’s red carpet photos.

“I can’t hear very well because I’m hard of hearing in one ear and I can only hear out of the other. I don’t know who’s yelling my name, but I know there’s a lot of people yelling,” he continued, referring to the paparazzi and how overwhelming they can be.

Kutcher explained that, after standing on the red carpet and having photographers yell for your attention, it’s easy to feel a little awkward and exhausted with having your picture taken.

“If you’re going to tell me, in that entire 20-minute period, at one point, you’re not going to have an awkward face on, then you’re better than I am,” Kutcher laughed. “And I’m cool with that!”

Critics praise ‘cute’ romcom ‘Your Place or Mine’

‘Your Place or Mine’ Review: Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher Help Revive the Rom-Com https://t.co/UdaKen2wgA — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 10, 2023

Kutcher and Witherspoon might have had some trouble with red carpet chemistry, but sparks are flying between the pair in Your Place or Mine. AP News called the romcom “cute and light” and recommended it for Valentine’s Day viewing.

The Hollywood Reporter praised the “breezy charmer” of a movie and said that it “helps re-energize the romantic comedy.” Your Place or Mine is currently available to stream on Netflix.