Catherine Giudice and Sean Lowe celebrated their decade anniversary in a very public fashion

Ten years ago, two stars of The Bachelor tied the knot in a lavish, televised wedding. Today, they are parents to three children and have celebrated a decade of wedded bliss. In a touching social media post, Catherine Giudici thanked husband Sean Lowe for “never letting go.”

Catherine Giudici and Sean Lowe wed in a lavish 2014 television wedding

The reality television stars became engaged at the end of season 17 of ABC’s The Bachelor. Ten years later, they are parents to daughter Mia Mejia and sons Isaiah Hendrix and Samuel Thomas.

Catherine honored her and Sean’s long history together by celebrating their anniversary publicly. She posted a loving message to her husband on Instagram.

“10. YEARS,” she began. “This man and what he has brought to my life are the absolute best things I could have ever dreamt of.”

Catherine continued, “Ten years of not always wedded bliss, but more than that. The reality of a marriage – a partnership of ups and downs, where you choose each other every day, we get to do it together.”

The former reality star continued, “Thank you for our family, for your commitment to me. How much you are eager to learn how to make me (somehow) happier. “

“When we were secretly engaged, I couldn’t wait to finally hold your hand. Thank you for never letting go.”

Catherine Giudici and Sean Lowe became engaged in Chiang Mai, Thailand

The couple met when Catherine Giudici was cast as a Bachelor Season 17 contestant, and Sean Lowe was the show’s lead. They connected almost immediately on emotional, spiritual, and physical levels.

The former football player professed his love to Catherine during the final Rose Ceremony in Chiang Mai, Thailand. He then asked her to marry him.

“This has been such a crazy journey,” he said. “There have been so many unexpected, wonderful moments with you. I knew from the very beginning that you were someone I wanted to be around. I just had no idea my feelings would turn into what they’ve become.”

Sean’s proposal speech continued, “You never cease to amaze me. You never do. I think the world of you, and I miss you every time we have to say goodbye.”

“I don’t want to say goodbye anymore. Catherine, I want to spend the rest of my life telling you I love you and making you feel like the most special, beautiful woman in the world,” he concluded.

Bachelor Nation joined in wishing the couple many more years of happiness

Bachelor Nation joined as Catherine Giudici and Sean Lowe celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary. They shared their commentary on Instagram.

“Happy Anniversary! You guys are definitely in my top 5 favorites of couples who have made it!” wrote one social media user.

“Best couple to come out of The Bachelor franchise,” noted a second viewer.

“Happy happy a decade of marriage! I love your love for each other. Cheers to many more years of all the good stuff,” penned a third fan.

“My favorite couple from the bachelor show. You both are down-to-earth funny. You don’t sugarcoat marriage life, but I admire that God is very present in your lives. Happy Anniversary and many more. Have a fabulous day.” wished a fourth admirer.

The Bachelor Season 28 is currently airing on ABC. It airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. EST.