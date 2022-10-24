Is ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ on Tonight, Oct. 24, on ABC? Start Time, What to Expect, and More

ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise premiered in September, but with any show in The Bachelor universe, it doesn’t always stick to a strict schedule. However, this season has run like clockwork so far. So, is Bachelor in Paradise on tonight? Keep reading to find out when you can watch the next episode, what time it starts, and more.

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ stars Lace and Rodney | ABC/Craig Sjodin

Is ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ on tonight, Oct. 24?

This season so far has aired two two-hour episodes each week of the singles trying to find love on the beach. That is a lot for Bachelor Nation to consume, but we’ve held up like champs. Bachelor in Paradise is on tonight on ABC. Get ready for another two hours of “the most dramatic season yet” when the show returns, and we see how the ladies are faring as they’re stuck in a hotel away from their men.

What time is ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ on tonight?

BIP keeps its prime time timeslot and begins at 8:00 p.m. EST. As for what channel Bachelor in Paradise is on tonight, it’s the usual – ABC. Tonight’s episode clocks in at around the two-hour mark like usual. However, if you don’t have access to broadcast TV, you can still watch. People with a Hulu Live subscription can watch tonight, also starting at 8:00 p.m., but those with a basic Hulu subscription must wait until tomorrow to catch up on the action. Hulu releases new episodes the following day.

What to expect in tonight’s episode

Last week we saw the introduction of the big twist this season on Bachelor in Paradise. Reality Steve revealed it earlier this year, and it’s essentially the same thing Love Island does with Casa Amor. Host Jesse Palmer broke the bad news to the women during last week’s episode. The current women were taken to a nearby hotel, and several new women arrived on the beach. Supposedly, this is to “test” the current relationships of contestants on the show, but we know better. The twist causes drama, and more drama increases views for ABC.

We know from previews Lace surprises everyone when she shows back up to the beach in search of Rodney. However, as luck (and the work of producers) would have it, Rodney’s currently on a date with Eliza. This certainly doesn’t bode well, but we can’t wait to watch it all play out.

The official ABC synopsis reads, “The Split continues to shake up the shores of Paradise. As Lace’s surprise visit continues, Rodney confesses to having found a better match; and the men are left shocked to learn a new wave of guys has crashed the ladies’ estate. Meanwhile, Logan, torn between several women, declares himself a resident of “Geometry Beach,” and a lovestruck Johnny escapes all temptation. Back at the hotel, emotions are higher than ever as Jesse shares some unexpected news which causes some of the women to spiral as they contemplate their relationship status, but Victoria takes advantage of a well-timed date card to explore her options with a hunky new guy.”

Sounds like fans should get their popcorn ready. Tune in to Bachelor in Paradise tonight at 8:00 p.m. EST on ABC!

