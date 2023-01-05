Bad Bunny Says He Threw That Fan’s Phone Because She Disrespected Him

Bad Bunny has become a global superstar in recent years with countless adoring fans around the globe. But the Puerto Rican rapper kicked off 2023 on the wrong foot, as he found himself in hot water with an incident regarding a fan and her phone.

Bad Bunny | Shareif Ziyadat/WireImage

Bad Bunny threw a fan’s phone into the water

Bad Bunny was in the Dominican Republic when he was followed by fans who wanted to meet him. One girl began to stick her phone in his face, leading him to grab her phone and throw it in the nearby water.

He kept walking after chucking her phone, and once video surfaced of the altercation, some questioned his temperament and why he would treat a fan that way. Later in the video, however, he was seen greeting other fans who got his attention more respectfully.

Bad Bunny said he threw the phone because the fan disrespected him

In a since-deleted tweet, the rapper addressed the situation and rationalized why he reacted the way he did.

“The person who comes up to me to say hello, to tell me something, or just to meet me, will always receive my attention and respect,” he said in the tweet, according to People. “Those who come to put a f***ing phone in my face I will consider it for what it is, a lack of respect, and I will treat it the same way.”

Bad Bunny isn’t the only artist with hit songs to break a fan’s possessions. In 2022, “Bad Habits” singer Steve Lacy came under fire after he smashed a fan’s disposable camera on stage after they threw it on stage.

Bad Bunny had a massive 2022

Bad Bunny first came up as a reggaetón star in Puerto Rico before getting a mainstream break in the US in 2018 with “I Like It,” his collaboration with Cardi B and J Balvin that rocketed to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. His debut album X100pre arrived at the end of that year.

In 2020, Bad Bunny performed for millions of people around the globe when he took the stage alongside Shakira during a special all-Latino Super Bowl halftime show. Later that month, he released his smash sophomore album YHLQMDLG, and followed it up with two more albums released in 2020: Las Que No Iban a Salir and El Último Tour Del Mundo.

2022 was arguably Bad Bunny’s biggest year yet. He released his fourth studio album, Un Verano Sin Ti, in May 2022, which went on to break records and reign at the top of the charts for most of the year. He was also announced to be making his Marvel debut in 2024’s El Muerto, making him the first Latino to have his own Marvel movie. For the third year in a row, he was the artist who racked up the most streams in the world.

Un Verano Sin Ti is nominated for the coveted Album of the Year award at the 2023 Grammys, marking the first time in history that a Spanish-language album has been up for the award.