The Voice fans miss Blake Shelton, but he’s back with another debaucherous season of Barmageddon on the USA Network. Barmageddon Season 2 combines celebrities, alcohol, and drinking games for a hilarious combination of a game show. And Kelly Clarkson stars in the first episode. Shelton once shared a funny story about Clarkson drinking — and she admitted that she “couldn’t handle” her alcohol at the time.

Blake Shelton once told an embarrassing drinking story about ‘Barmageddon’ Season 2 star Kelly Clarkson

Barmageddon Season 2 is back, and fans will see Kelly Clarkson enter the ring. Clarkson knows host and creator Blake Shelton from their days working as coaches on The Voice. Shelton once shared an embarrassing story about Clarkson that details how she couldn’t handle her alcohol.

“Kelly, I was at her house — this has probably been seven or eight years ago — her house in Nashville, and she got into the wine pretty heavy,” Shelton said during an interview with Access. “And the reason I remember this is because she was wearing a white shirt that, by the end of the night, it looked like she had been coloring Easter eggs on her shirt.”

Shelton joked that Clarkson might have “a hole in the bottom of her jaw” that caused the wine spillage. “She was just getting so wasted that she was just missing her mouth altogether, but it looked like she had been in a car accident with a wine bottle open in the car,” he added.

Clarkson gave her rebuttal. “In fairness, years ago, I had just had a child, so I hadn’t had alcohol in months,” she said. “It wasn’t that I had a ton, I just couldn’t handle it. So, I got very inebriated. It was an interesting night.”

Kelly Clarkson got ‘wasted’ on ‘Barmageddon,’ Blake Shelton says

Blake Shelton talked about Kelly Clarkson’s alcohol consumption in Barmageddon Season 2. Clarkson goes head to head with Fast & Furious star Michelle Rodríguez in the new season’s first episode. According to Shelton, Clarkson gets “wasted” during the game.

“If you’ve ever wondered what Kelly Clarkson is like when she’s been drinking a lot, you’ve got to watch Monday. She is drunk,” Shelton said while visiting Jimmy Kimmel Live! “I don’t care if she gets mad at me for saying this. I got what I needed out of her, and she’s already been on the show, so we’re good now. But I’m talking about her being wasted on Barmageddon.”

Rodríguez and Clarkson play an air cannon version of cornhole in the show — and their air cannons are shaped like ears of corn. It’s completely ridiculous and only something Shelton and Carson Daly would invent.

The ‘American Idol’ winner says she didn’t drink when filming ‘The Voice’

While Kelly Clarkson drinks in Barmageddon Season 2, she once said she never drank on camera when filming The Voice with Blake Shelton.

“Oh, I don’t drink on camera,” Clarkson said with John Legend by her side during an interview with Access. “You don’t want that, America,” she joked. “The only time ya’ll got me drinking on camera was when I was in Montana. And, in all fairness, I was at my house.”

However, Legend admitted that the men on the show might be drinking. “I feel like the guys all have some adult beverages at one time or another,” he said.

Barmageddon Season 2 airs Mondays at 11 p.m. ET on the USA Network.

