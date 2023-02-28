The Beach Boys Have Only Had 4 No. 1 Hit Songs

The Beach Boys rocketed to fame in the ’60s with their fun, breezy songs about the California lifestyle. Their albums were filled with tracks about sun, surfing, and girls. Surprisingly, only four of the group’s singles rose to No. 1 on the Billboard charts.

The Beach Boys were hugely popular in the ’60s, competing with the Beatles and Rolling Stones

The Beach Boys in 1985: Mike Love, Carl Wilson, Brian Wilson, Bruce Johnston, and Al Jardine | CBS/ullstein bild via Getty Images

The band’s original lineup consisted of brothers Brian, Dennis, and Carl Wilson, their cousin Mike Love, and a friend named Al Jardine. Brian was the creative mastermind behind the Beach Boys’ songs, while dad Murry Wilson served as the band’s manager.

At the time, the Beach Boys were noted as one of the few American rock groups that not only performed their songs but wrote them, too. They were also one of the few American groups to continue their success after the British Invasion brought the Beatles, the Rolling Stones, and countless other UK acts to the US.

The Beach Boys had just four No. 1 hits

Even though the Beach Boys have sold over 100 million records worldwide, the band has just four No.1 singles to their name. According to Billboard, the first one came in 1964, with “I Get Around” from their album All Summer Long.

“I Get Around” was No. 1 for two weeks and remained on the charts for 15 total weeks. The single was also certified Gold by RIAA and certified Silver by BPI.

In the ’60s, the Beach Boys were gods. By the ’70s, 'has-beens.' But it's not that simple https://t.co/0yyPYr9WUW — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) August 28, 2021

The Beach Boys’ second chart-topping single came the following year, with “Help Me, Rhonda” from their 1965 album The Beach Boys Today! It spent 14 weeks on the Billboard charts, with two weeks in the top spot.

In 1966, the band scored another No. 1 hit with “Good Vibrations,” which topped the charts for one week, but remained on the charts for 14 weeks total.

The Beach Boys’ last No. 1 song came in 1988. “Kokomo” was featured on the soundtrack of the 1988 movie Cocktail and showed up on their 1989 album Still Cruisin’. It was the group’s first original Top 20 single in 20 years, as well as their first No. 1 single in 22 years.

“Kokomo” was No. 1 for one week, with a total of 28 weeks on the charts. It was also the band’s longest-charting single, with second place going to “Surfin’ U.S.A,” a 1963 single that peaked in the third place slot.

Podcast bucket list moment: The lead singer of "The Beach Boys", Mike Love, sings with the crowd, "Kokomo" the #1 hit in history for the Beach Boys, on my podcast. pic.twitter.com/L7HJNPBE1w — James Altucher (@jaltucher) July 30, 2019

Other high-charting songs from the Beach Boys

Although just a few songs went No. 1, the Beach Boys still had plenty of hit songs that almost made it to the top of the charts. “Barbara Ann,” a 1966 single, went to No. 2, while “California Girls” and “Sloop John B” peaked at No. 3.

The Beach Boys are still hugely popular today, with Love going on tour with an ever-changing lineup of musicians and singers. One famous face that sometimes joins the band? Full House actor John Stamos, who has filled in as a drummer for the Beach Boys off and on since 1985.