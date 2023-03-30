‘Beetlejuice’ Turns 35: Why the Tim Burton Film Only Gets Better With Age

Tim Burton is known for a wide variety of movies, but Beetlejuice is one of his standout features. He brings a gothic fantasy to the type of horror that he serves, which became his signature style. However, some of them stand the best of time better than others. Burton crafted something special with Beetlejuice, which only gets better with age.

‘Beetlejuice’ came to theaters on March 30, 1988

Michael Keaton as Beetlejuice | Warner Bros.

Burton saw Beetlejuice hit the silver screen on March 30, 1988, marking its 35th anniversary. The story follows Barbara (Geena Davis) and Adam Maitland (Alec Baldwin) after they die in a car accident. Their ghosts now haunt their country residence, quickly discovering that they aren’t able to rest in rest in peace.

An obnoxious married couple (Catherine O’Hara and Jeffrey Jones) and their rebellious daughter (Winona Ryder) move into the house, as Barbara and Adam try to haunt them to scare them off. Along the way, they accidentally summon Beetlejuice (Michael Keaton), whose presence threatens their safety.

Beetlejuice became both a critical and commercial success, bringing in over $74 million from a $15 million budget. Additionally, it earned attention for its ability to bring the characters to life. The film won an Oscar for Best Makeup against Scrooged and Coming to America.

Tim Burton’s ‘Beetlejuice’ brings a macabre, yet hilarious approach that never goes out of style

Beetlejuice is a winning blend of fantasy, horror, and comedy that was a hit with audiences upon its release. However, it’s a pop culture phenomenon that continues to take over the conversation, including online. Memes were created around select moments, such as the Netherworld waiting room, but that isn’t why it remains such a wonderful film.

Burton didn’t just create something for the moment with Beetlejuice. It’s a timeless cult classic that marries multiple genres together in harmony with an exciting visual flair that never goes out of style. Looking back on the film, it gushes a nostalgic quality that makes for an even more enjoyable watch.

Keaton has a rather diverse filmography, ranging from serious to campy. He earned an Oscar nomination for his perfectly-cast performance in Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s Best Picture-winning Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance). However, there’s no doubting the power of Keaton’s Beetlejuice, even though it’s much more over-the-top in nature. Nevertheless, he defines the character in a way that no one else ever could.

Beetlejuice infuses the macabre with the hilarious in the most Burton way possible. It also makes for an exceptional programming pick for the spooky season of Halloween, especially for those who aren’t wanting to go too scary. It’s a great amount of fun with an infectious energy that only further balloons in quality with each viewing.

‘Beetlejuice 2’ will try to recreate that

Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice 2 is in the works, with Michael Keaton set to return and Wednesday star Jenna Ortega reportedly in negotiations to play Lydia's daughter. https://t.co/8ZEuu76ljY pic.twitter.com/keWITwqsIG — IGN (@IGN) March 10, 2023

Burton made a truly special film with Beetlejuice, but the 1988 original won’t go down as the only story in this universe. He’s directing a sequel that will follow up its predecessor with a story about a ghost recruited to help haunt a house.

Keaten is making a return, but this time Wednesday and Scream VI star Jenna Ortega is reportedly set to appear alongside him. Burton will be taking another stab at Beetlejuice in the sequel to try and capture the same magic, but that will be an incredibly difficult feat.