Deckhand Culver Bradbury returns to 'Below Deck Down Under' but what doesn't Captain Jason want to see this season from him?

The chief entertainment officer is in the house! Deckhand Culver Bradbury returned for another season of Below Deck Down Under, but before he could make himself at home, Captain Jason Chambers delivered a warning about drinking on charter and slacking.

Bradbury was a strong deckhand last season until he seemed to lose steam during the final Below Deck Down Under charters. However, the biggest issue was that he got drunk with the charter guests during their final night on board the boat. Chambers told Bradbury that he would have fired him if it hadn’t been the last charter.

Now that he’s back, Chambers wants to make sure he follows the rules.

Captain Jason told Culver Bradbury ‘we’re not gonna’ slack or drink on charter

Chambers was happy to have Bradbury on board, especially since they were down a deckhand during the last charter.

Culver Bradbury | Laurent Basset/Peacock/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

“We have to talk about last season,” Chambers said to Bradbury. “A lot of energy. A lot of good energy. But you had a little bit of a down.” Chambers was referring to Bradbury drinking on charter but also slacking toward the end of last season.

“That was last season, you owned it,” Chambers said. “But we’re not gonna do that.”

Bradbury replied, “You tell me to jump, I’ll ask how high. I’ve got a great captain who needs me.”

‘Below Deck Down Under’ deckhand recalled drunk Culver

Chief stew Aesha Scott was also thrilled to have Bradbury back on board. He was very high-energy, and fun last season.

But Below Deck Down Under Season 1 deckhand Brittini Burton recalled how she could tell that Bradbury had one too many cocktails during that charter.

The charter guests asked if the crew could have a drink with them. Chambers allowed the crew to have only one drink, but Bradbury kept going.

“Oh my god,” she laughed during an interview with Showbiz Cheat Sheet. “I remember having a conversation with him in the crew mess. And he was just like … oh yeah, it was obvious [he was drunk].”

“We were able to have one drink, which is really, really awesome and really cool because obviously, it doesn’t like turn your mind over,” she said.

This season, Chambers made sure he told the crew that drinking on charter was prohibited.

Brittini Burton said Culver’s long breaks were bad for crew morale

Burton also recalled how frustrated she and deckhand Benny Crawley got when Bradbury essentially ran out of gas toward the end of the season.

“It was something that really was bothering me too near the end, because, man, it is hard work,” Burton said about Bradbury’s breaks. “I get it. Take as many naps as you can. But, even Benny pointed out that he was taking more breaks than any of us.”

“And so it kind of loses morale when one of the team members isn’t pulling their weight up, when in the beginning, he was the lead deckhand. Not labeled [lead deckhand] but there’s Jamie and then there’s Culver,” she added. “So, yeah, it was frustrating. I don’t know [why]. I just think it’s a long season, so he was just kind of like knowing that it was almost the end because really there’s the last week. So knowing that it was almost done, it probably just got into his head too much.”

Bradbury seems eager to work this season. So will his alter ego, Keith Stone make an appearance? Below Deck Down Under is on Monday at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.