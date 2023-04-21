‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Daisy Kelliher ‘Hates’ Parsifal III – ‘She Was a Bad Boat’

Chief stew Daisy Kelliher described the first Below Deck Sailing Yacht charter as “chaos” when Parsifal III was stuck at the dock. She seriously thought the boat’s engine failure would end their season before it began. And joked about how she “hates” the sailing yacht.

Daisy and Parsifal III aren’t friends

Kelliher said she “definitely wasn’t relaxed during those first few days” of charter. “That was awful,” she shared on her Pita Party podcast. “That was absolutely awful.”

Daisy Kelliher | Fred Jagueneau/Bravo

“I definitely hate Parsifal,” she added. “I feel like me and Parsifal aren’t friends anymore. We’re enemies. We don’t like each other, we’re not on the same page. And yeah, she was not behaving. She was a bad, bad boat.” Parsifal III’s engine was dead only hours before the first Below Deck Sailing Yacht charter. Captain Glenn Shephard said the sailing yacht was in good condition as he docked it, but later learned the engine was flooded with salt water.

‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ engine failure was ‘really stressful’

“I’ve never really experienced anything like it,” she said. “To be honest, it was quite a struggle. It was a struggle for everyone. It was worrying. I felt bad for [chief engineer] Colin [MacRae], I was worried about our own jobs. Worried about the guests. It just wasn’t fun. It was really, really stressful.”

“On top of a really stressful environment, we have this?” she continued. “It was chaos. Absolute chaos. We really didn’t know what was going to happen. Initially, I very much felt that it was going to be OK. We have an engineer. That’s what engineers do they fix things.”

“But then it started getting to the point where I needed to be quite realistic that our season might be over,” she admitted. “I was a bit worried like that’s my job, that’s my money. I have bills to pay, rent, and food to buy. So it was stressful.”

Colin MacRae saved the ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ season

Shephard told Showbiz Cheat Sheet he too was extremely worried and this wasn’t the first time Parsifal III had trouble.

“And I don’t know if it’s bad luck. I don’t know if it’s true,” he said. “I’ve met a lot of challenges in my career. I’ve been doing this for 23 years and 13 years on Parsifal. But it seems like more often than not when the cameras are rolling, we end up having more stuff and it’s just a quirk. I don’t do any of that stuff on purpose trust me! And I don’t want any more headaches. I want it all to run smoothly.”

“But yeah, with this season, as you know, we have obviously some engine issues that are very challenging, very scary, very worrisome. But, those things come up and we just deal with them the best way we can,” he said.

Thankfully, MacRae manages to repair the engine by the end of the first charter, essentially saving the Below Deck Sailing Yacht season. “Yeah it was amazing,” Kelliher said about how MacRae saved the day. “I didn’t talk to Colin a huge amount during the first few days, because I didn’t want to distract him.” She added, “He was working long hours in there. It was hot, it was stuffy. But yeah, he did an amazing job. Kudos to him.”

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is on Monday at 8 pm ET on Bravo.