‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’: You Can Charter Your Own Mediterranean Vacation on the Parsifal III — For a Hefty Price

Below Deck Sailing Yacht gives an inside look at the running of the luxurious Parsifal III sailboat stationed on the Mediterranean. Throughout the course of the show, viewers get to see how the captain, chef, and crew work together to provide the best experience possible for their guests. If you want to get the Below Deck experience, you can — but you have to be willing to fork over a pretty penny for it.

Mike Marsland/Getty Images for Hayu

‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ takes place on Parsifal III

Parsifal III is a lavish 177-foot sailing yacht made in 2005 by world-renowed Italian shipyard Perini Navi. Fresh designer Remi Tessier designed the interior of the boat.

Chef Adam Glick, who has appeared on Below Deck in past seasons, told E! News in 2020 that a large ship like Parsifal III can cost prospective owners “30, 40, 50 million” to buy. The sails alone can cost up to $300,000 to replace.

Even the yacht’s name speaks to the boat’s luxury. It derives from the Arthurian knight Percival, who is best known for being the hero who goes on a lengthy journey to find the Holy Grail. It’s likely this analogy is meant to make guests feel like traveling on Parsifal III will lead to the best luxurious, relaxing experience humanly possible.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans got to see Parsifal III sail the waters of Greece in season 1, Croatia in season 2, and Spain in season 3. After a pandemic hiatus, the show is back in 2023 with its fourth season in Sardinia, Italy.

You can rent Parsifal III for $250,000 a week

Parsifal III isn’t for anyone who just wants to enjoy the Mediterranean from the privacy of their own boat. It’s an exclusive experience reserved for those who can pay for it. As a result, chartering the boat isn’t the most affordable for everyday people.

According to Charter World, Parsifall III costs between €195,000 to €225,000 a week to rent, which equals about $234,864 to $270,997 per week.

It’s no price tag to sneeze at, but it will surely give you an experience you’ll never forget. The boat comes with five cabins, a drinking saloon and a dining area, a jacuzzi, a swimming landing pad, and more. In total, the ship can hold up to 12 guests and nine crew members.

Charter season is busy on the Parsifal III

Even though the price seems high for many people, charter season is still very busy aboard Parsifal III. The well-to-do guests can expect a lot from the minute they step on board, leading to some interesting experiences for the crew working for their customers. Glick opened up about some of the things they’ve been asked over the years.

“The [guest] requests get so bizarre,” Glick told E! News. “For example, we might be brought a king-sized bag of Skittles and told that we’re only allowed to put out the orange ones. So now you’ve got crew members wasting incredibly valuable time picking out orange Skittles.”

In season 1 of the show, Chief Stewardess Jenna MacGillivray mentioned that some guests have even asked her to tuck them in to bed at night.