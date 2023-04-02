3 ‘Below Deck’ Yachties Who Recently Became Parents

Over the past decade, Bravo’s beloved reality series Below Deck has blown up into a global phenomenon, with spin-offs including Below Deck Mediterranean, Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Below Deck Down Under, and Below Deck Adventure. Throughout the many iterations of the nautical TV series, many new faces have been introduced into homes around the world as crew members on these majestic boats on the high seas. Three of those Yachties have recently added a new responsibility into their lives: a child.

Anastasia Surmava | Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

Anastasia Surmava from ‘Below Deck Med’ became a mom in March 2023

Anastasia Surmava served as a stewardess and chef on season 4 of Below Deck Mediterranean. In March 2023, the TV star welcomed her first child, a daughter named Arabella. In a heartfelt Instagram post, Surmava called her baby “the most precious gift” that her husband, model Will Higginson, has ever given her.

“I am in absolute awe of my body, my mind, and my supportive family,” she wrote. “Her birth was THE most difficult thing I have ever done. I never knew such strength existed deep inside of me, inside of every woman. I had to go to the most buried primal warrior within to get this gift.”

“My body is healing with the love and support of my gorgeous husband, parents, and tribe of friends,” she added. “To all the other mamas out there… I see you.”

Chef Mathew Shea from ‘Below Deck Med’ became a father in March 2023

Another Below Deck Med alum and chef, Mathew Shea, similarly welcomed a newborn in March 2023.

“From a fertile goddess to a nursing madonna,” he wrote in an Instagram post celebrating his son’s birth. “Shoutout to my beautiful fiancé and best friend who, a week ago today, after 34 hours of labor, gave birth to our perfect little baby boy.”

He went on to praise his fiancé, Joanna Betsy, for bringing their child into the world. “You are a warrior, and after sharing that experience together, I am in awe of you,” he wrote. “Words cannot describe how much I love and appreciate you. Noah and I are so lucky to have you in our lives. Each day spent with you is better than the last. I miss you even when you’re in a different room in the same house. I am the happiest man in the world, and it’s all because of you! My EVERYTHING. I am so proud of you!”

Jessica More from ‘Below Deck Med’ became a mom in October 2022

Below Deck Med‘s Jessica More welcomed her first child, a daughter named Charli, in October 2022.

“This past month has been the most magical, transformative, trying month of my life. Thankfully you have been so sweet and patient with me,” she wrote in an Instagram post commemorating the baby’s one-month birthday. “I love our naps, mostly you sleep and I stare at you in awe. I love that I get to love you as deeply and humanly possible. I’m so blessed that God gave me you as a daughter. It’s healing for me to love you like my inner child always wanted to be loved.”