'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Season 1 stew Madison Stalker recalled a steamy shower she took with Georgia Grobler – that no one ever filmed.

Madison Stalker wasn’t crushing on deckhand Parker McCown on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 1. Stalker recently said the storyline that she was romantically interested in McCown was fabricated, but dished about a steamy scene that was never filmed.

She also revealed that she and first mate Paget Berry made out “a little bit” after he and girlfriend Ciara Duggan had broken up.

Madison Stalker reveals steamy shower scene on ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’

Stalker said she was just friends with McCown. “They made up that Parker thing, like ‘Oh she has a crush on him,'” Stalker said on the Above Deck Podcast. “Parker’s like my brother. Straight out.”

Parker McCown, Madison Stalker, Ciara Duggan, Paget Berry| Karolina Wojtasik/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

“And then the conversation we had to have!” she laughed. “He’s like, ‘God I like you as a friend.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, why are we having this conversation?’ And I’m like, yeah, ‘I love you and I love hanging out with you.’ No boatmance.”

But, she revealed that she and stew Georgia Grobler showered together during a drunken night and that scene was never filmed. “Georgia and I took a shower together, and they don’t even film it,” she dished. “It’s so funny. I wish they would have filmed that whole day because Parker, Georgia, and I were in a hot tub after we dropped off one of our charters.”

“We were getting hammered because all the couples were like, off doing God knows what,” she added. “And so that would have been great TV.”

Madison Stalker and Paget Berry made out after ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’

Stalker also revealed that she and Berry made out during a trip to Newport, Rhode Island after he and Duggan had broken up. She also wasn’t surprised that the former Below Deck Sailing Yacht couple didn’t stay together.

“The thing is, Paget and I wound up making out a little bit,” she said. “They were broken up. The thing is we were friends during the season. And they never showed our friendship, which sucked because we were, like, buds.” She added, “Paget and I wound up going to Newport, we were docked there together. Drinks were had. Conversations were had. And we got sloppy all over Newport.”

But Stalker really embraced the friendships she made that season too. “So we really had the best time,” she said. “And actually, the four of us wound up staying later, and we went out together and we were smoking cigars and drinking. And it was like the best time.”

Of course, she never seemed to resolve the conflicts she had with chief stew Jenna MacGillivray and chef Adam Glick. In fact, she revealed a shocking conversation she had with him off camera.

“So at one point, we’re finishing up our season. I think it’s like drop day and we’re doing dishes or something,” she recalled. “Adam’s cleaning up the station and doing the dishes. And I said it because I haven’t said anything all season about it. And I was like, ‘Thanks for bullying me this season.’ And he’s like, ‘I get paid to bully you.’ And I was like, what grown man says I get paid to bully you?”