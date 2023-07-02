'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' stew Lucy Edmunds says that Daisy Kelliher was the best chief stew she's ever had in yachting.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht stew Lucy Edmunds has had some “doozy” chief stews in the past and recently said that Daisy Kelliher was the best she’s ever worked for on a superyacht.

Edmunds also addressed how some of the deckhands expressed being intimidated by Kelliher early in the season.

“I feel like maybe people are intimidated because she’s confident in herself,” Edmunds told Showbiz Cheat Sheet. “And I think maybe men are. But she’s a woman who knows what she wants and she gets to what she wants. So I feel like that’s maybe why people get intimidated.”

Daisy Kelliher and Lucy Edmunds | Fred Jagueneau/Bravo

“But honestly, I’ve had some horrific chief stews,” Edmunds shared. “To go into detail about them would take forever. And she was my best and she let us do what we wanted. And my way of wanting to be managed by people is I struggled with it in school. I struggled with it in other industries. Is people micromanaging me down to the every last bit that you do. And she just let us get on with it.”

“There was a cocktail that I had to smoke with an actual smoker,” she recalled. “I’ve never done it before. She goes, ‘Here’s the smoker go on YouTube, figure it out for yourself.’ And then I just did it by myself and got it done and dusted. And I really like that way of managing. And she was there. She was trustworthy. And I cried to her. I got angry with her. We did all that. But she was a great chief stew. I could not ask for anything more.”

The ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ women got along very well

Edmunds said that all the women got along extremely well on the boat. “Us four as women, we were very very close and there was never a scrap,” she recalled. And laughed about how the only argument she got into with stew Mads Herrera.

“She didn’t understand what I was saying and I was tired and I just screamed the same word four times because of my accent,” she laughed.

Did Daisy Kelliher drop the ball on ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ when it came to the radio?

Some Below Deck Sailing Yacht viewers have noticed and commented that Captain Glenn Shephard seemed to ride Kelliher especially hard this season.

“I think Glenn definitely came down hard on the interior, but for good reasons,” Edmunds said. “He just wanted us to succeed. He wanted us to be better than we were. And as you can see, we are trying our hardest to do better. And he knows that if we do better, we get better tips. So he’s only trying to help us and our pockets.”

And as far as the radio mishap when a guest was injured but Kelliher didn’t hear her radio? “In any job, you’re not on the phone 24/7. And at the end of the day, she slept with the radio,” she shared.

“I was actually in bed sleeping. I had a late night, so I was actually still asleep,” she recalled when cameras flashed to her fast asleep during the incident. “So that even looked worse as well. At the end of the day, the interior slipped up there and there’s no excuse. And she admitted to herself that she shouldn’t turn the radio down. But you can’t be on for 24/7. It’s impossible, especially on a superyacht. Like we literally left the guests for like 10 minutes and he bumped his head.”

The season finale of Below Deck Sailing Yacht is on Monday, July 10 at 8 p.m. on Bravo.