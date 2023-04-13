Below Deck’s Captain Lee Spends 48th Wedding Anniversary Flooded at Home

Captain Lee Rosbach from Below Deck spent his 48th wedding anniversary almost underwater in his own home. Rosbach and his wife Mary Anne, live in Ft. Lauderdale, FL, and experienced extreme flooding during a stalled system over the area.

Flash flooding caused roads to close. Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport closed as more than 20 inches of rain pummeled certain areas. News reports of flooded streets and homes filled social media – including Rosbach’s.

Captain Lee was bailing himself out on his anniversary

Making light of the situation, Rosbach posted a photo of a cowboy boot in his living room underwater. “This is how Mary Anne and I spent our 48th wedding anniversary,” he captioned the image. “Just hitting the rack at 13:30 hrs and boy does it feel good. We’ve been thru worse, we cleaned up enough to get into a dry bed tonight and deal with rest tomorrow, as we do everything, together. Our 48th will def be one to remember. Damn, I love this woman. Such as it was, Happy Anniversary honey.”

Captain Lee, Mary Anne Rosbach |Heidi Gutman/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Rosbach also shared video footage of his home on his Instagram story. “OK here we are,” he said as he tapped the soaked carpet with his bare foot. Rosbach had at least a few inches of water inside his home and they tried to minimize the damage by leaving towels around the room.

He toured the home, sloshing through the standing water. “Ah, my boots are floating,” he joked and kicked them off to the side. “Clothes put up as high as I can get ’em.”

On Twitter, a fan commented that South Florida needed the rain. Rosbach joked, “We did but not that much and not in my home.”

Captain Lee was in good company in South Florida

Rosbach was one of many who were stranded in a flooded home or found their car suddenly submerged under water. A stalled supercell thunderstorm caused massive and widespread damage on Wednesday, and the Ft. Lauderdale area was hit especially hard. One local resident tried to drop her mother off at the airport and had trouble getting home.

Downtown Fort Lauderdale right now pic.twitter.com/2acJkBq2pq — Florida Drone Cleaning LLC DOUGLAS THRON (@douglasthron777) April 13, 2023

“We were in the car from literally 4:00 until about 7:00 when we managed to finally leave the airport,” Marylin Herrera told the local NBC affiliate. “Everybody appears to be losing their mind. There’s traffic. Everyone’s trying to get out of the flooded streets. Cars are stalling. It’s just a nightmare.”

The area was peppered with nonstop flash flood and tornado warnings throughout the day and into the evening. Even though the rain has stopped, the airport and local schools remain closed.

Other ‘Below Deck’ crew were in the storm too

Several Below Deck cast members live in the Ft. Lauderdale area. This includes chef Ben Robinson, Kate Chastain, Bobby Giancola, Camille Lamb, and Katie Glaser. Glaser seemed to escape the storm because she posted a video on her Instagram story in sunny conditions.

Easily one of the wildest mesoscale weather events I've seen…



This supercell recently divided after being stationary for hours. Both cyclonic & anticyclonic rotation has been exhibited. Between 3-10pm, the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Int'l AP measured 22.59" of rainfall… #FLwx pic.twitter.com/P3YGRbeJC9 — Tucker Antico (@tuckerweather) April 13, 2023

Lamb was also stuck at home in the storm. “It has literally been pouring down rain for the whole entire day,” she said on her Instagram story. “So I’m at the house. But at least I did have soup in the fridge.” Rain can be heard pounding her windows in the background as she reviewed her stay-at-home menu, seemingly untouched by the flooding issues Rosbach faced.