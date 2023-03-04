Below Deck’s Katie Glaser Looked up to Captain Sandy – She’s ‘Super Inspiring to Me’ [Exclusive]

Deckhand Katie Glaser enjoyed working for both Captain Sandy Yawn and Captain Lee Rosbach on Below Deck, but found Yawn to be especially inspiring.

“Captain Lee and Captain Sandy both have unique captaining styles,” she told Showbiz Cheat Sheet. “I really enjoyed being able to look up to Captain Sandy.”

Katie appreciated Captain Sandy’s hands-on style

Glaser loved having Yawn as a role model. “Her being in a male-dominated position is super inspiring to me,” she said. “So to see her out there helping in the galley, helping us with the jet skis, pulling the slide, that’s incredible to see a captain realize we need another hand. And she’s right there helping us out. So that was super inspiring to me. And Captain Lee’s an incredible captain as well. So I think they both are incredible captains.”

Captain Sandy Yawn and Katie Glaser | Laurent Bassett/Bravo

She also addressed how hard Yawn went on the interior team.

“I think with people getting fired, new people coming on, it’s a challenge because you’re adding a new component and you’re trying to make it all jive,” she said. “So I think ultimately they had a harder time than the deck team because we all were kind of conducive from the beginning and we were super solid. So I think the interior definitely had more challenges.”

She also said that deck stew Tyler Walker may have been hired to move between deck and interior, but didn’t do much deck work. “Tyler was hired to be a deck stew but he stayed in the interior,” she said. “He was mainly interior because obviously, that’s where we needed another hand. And he was fine with that.”

The ‘Below Deck’ deckteam was ‘incredible’

Glaser loved her co-workers on deck and everyone worked as a team. “This deck team has been incredible,” she said. “I feel like from the very beginning we’ve all really jived really well together. And yeah, you see some seasons where the girl is kind of on the outs and they’re giving her other projects. The guys had me doing everything they were doing. So that was really, really cool for me.”

Deckhands Tony Duarte and Ben Willoughby got especially close this season. “I think Tony obviously looked up to Ben and their chemistry together was just super cool,” Glaser said. “It just gave like the whole deck team environment really spirited.”

Katie said Ross’s sunburned nose became a joke with the deck team

This season also showed how working in the direct sun can impact the deck team. Bosun Ross McHarg’s nose became so burned, he needed to keep a bandage on it at some point. Glaser said she and the deck team constantly ribbed McHarg about remembering to use sunscreen.

“We’re always telling him to put on sunscreen,” she said of McHarg. “But some people burn more than others. So you have to realize that, yes, you need to take a second to put on sunscreen.”

“Otherwise, you’re going to be miserable,” she added. “And that’s how Ross felt with his nose because it was just uncomfortable once you get to that point.”

Below Deck is on Monday at 8 pm ET on Bravo.