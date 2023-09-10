The best Matt Damon best movies run the gamut from historical drama and action to thriller.

Calling all Damon stans. From oldie-but-goodies to recent box office hits (Oppenheimer), see which titles made Rotten Tomatoes’ list of the best Matt Damon movies. Ahead, check out Damon’s best eight films, as ranked by the Tomatometer.

Best Matt Damon movies: Rotten Tomatoes ranks ‘The Bourne Ultimatum’ at No. 8

Coming in at No. 8 on Rotten Tomatoes’ list of the best Damon movies is The Bourne Ultimatum (2007). It marked Damon’s third and final time playing former CIA assassin Jason Bourne after The Bourne Identity (2002) and The Bourne Supremacy (2004).

As for why Bourne Ultimatum ranks higher than its predecessors, which came in 16 and 19, respectively, critics hailed it as an “intelligent, finely tuned non-stop thrill ride.”

Best Matt Damon movies: Rotten Tomatoes ranks ‘Ford v Ferrari’ at No. 7

Next is the 52-year-old’s turn as automotive designer Carroll Shelby in Ford v Ferrari. Per Rotten Tomatoes, it had “all the polished auto action audiences will expect” and “enough gripping human drama to satisfy non-racing enthusiasts.”

Best Matt Damon movies: Rotten Tomatoes ranks ‘Air’ at No. 6

Damon reunited with his longtime BFF and sometimes co-star, Ben Affleck, in this 2023 film depicting Nike’s rise to fame. Directed by Affleck, Air followed the shoe company’s journey to signing Michael Jordan and creating the Air Jordan. According to Rotten Tomatoes, the film “hits almost nothing but net” earning it the No. 6 spot.

Best Matt Damon movies: Rotten Tomatoes ranks ‘Behind the Candelabra’ at No. 5

Coming in at No. 5 is Behind the Candelabra. The 2013 film featured what the outlet described as “award-worthy performances” from both Daman and Michael Douglas as they portrayed Liberace (Douglas) and his lover Scott Thorson (Damon).

Best Matt Damon movies: Rotten Tomatoes ranks ‘Saving Private Ryan’ at No. 4

Not quite making the top three in the list of best Damon movies is Saving Private Ryan. The Steven Spielberg-directed war film dominated awards show season, taking home five Oscars, a Golden Globe, and more.

Today, it’s known as genre-redefining, per Rotten Tomatoes, for its “unflinchingly realistic” portrayal of war.

Best Matt Damon movies: Rotten Tomatoes ranks ‘Oppenheimer’ at No. 3

Taking the No. 3 spot is Oppenheimer. In the 2023 film, Damon played Leslie Groves, the director of the Manhattan Project responsible for appointing J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy) to oversee atomic bomb development.

Best Matt Damon movies: Rotten Tomatoes ranks ‘True Grit’ at No. 2

Taking silver in the list of the best Damon movies is the Coen brothers’ screen adaption of the Charles Portis book. Damon, as well as his co-stars Jeff Bridges and Hailee Steinfeld, offered up “strong performances,” earning True Grit a 95% Tomatometer score.

Best Matt Damon movies: Rotten Tomatoes ranks ‘Good Will Hunting’ at No. 1

What can top a near-perfect score on the Tomatometer but a slightly even more perfect score? In what may come as no surprise to Damon fans, Good Will Hunting took the top spot with 97% on the Tomatometer.

Damon’s breakout role landed him and Affleck an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay after what began as a college assignment.