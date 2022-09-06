Best Shows on Netflix (September 2022)

There are many good shows on Netflix, but how do viewers know what to watch next? To help Netflix viewers find the next best show to watch, Showbiz Cheat Sheet shared a list of the best shows on Netflix to watch right now. The list will be updated each week as Netflix adds new shows.

Joe Keery, Gaten Matarazzo, Maya Hawke, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, and Caleb McLaughlin in Stranger Things | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

Best Netflix Shows

You made it to the right place to find what to watch on Netflix. Finding a good show to watch is not easy, especially as the streaming wars rage on and new shows are released every day.

On this list, readers will find a mix of Netflix new releases, popular Netflix original series, and licensed series available to stream on Netflix.

‘Cobra Kai’

L-R: Tanner Buchanan, Martin Kove, and Thomas Ian Griffith | Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix

Cobra Kai is one of the most popular shows on Netflix since the series moved from YouTube before the third season. Cobra Kai is back for season 5 on Sept. 9, 2022, and there’s drama in the valley. Cobra Kai continues the story of The Karate Kid trilogy. It picks up 30 years later with Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) reuniting their old feud, but this time, the feud affects their families. Netflix has not officially renewed Cobra Kai for season 6 yet, but there are rumors the new season is already in the works. Cobra Kai also stars Mary Mouser, Courtney Henggeler, Xolo Maridueña, Tanner Buchanan, Martin Kove, Peyton List, Thomas Ian Griffith, Jacob Bertrand, Gianni DeCenzo, Vanessa Rubio, Dallas Dupree Young, and Yuji Okumoto.

‘The Sandman’

Jenna Coleman and Tom Sturridge in ‘The Sandman’ | Liam Daniel/Netflix

Based on Neil Gaiman’s comic book series of the same name, The Sandman premiered on Netflix in August 2022. Outside of Stranger Things and The Umbrella Academy, The Sandman was the biggest fantasy release of the summer on the streamer. The series features an outstanding cast led by ​​Tom Sturridge, Boyd Holbrook, Vivienne Acheampong, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, and Gwendoline Cristie. Netflix has not renewed the series for season 2 yet, but there’s a good chance The Sandman scores a renewal soon.

‘Devil in Ohio’

Devil in Ohio is the No. 1 show on Netflix at the beginning of September 2022. The Netflix original series is based on Daria Polatin’s novel of the same name. Inspired by true events, Devil in Ohio follows the story of a woman who escapes a cult and moves in with the family of a hospital psychiatrist. Emily Deschanel stars in the series along with Sam Jaeger, Gerardo Celasco, Madeleine Arthur, Xaria Dotson, Alisha Newton, and Naomi Tan.

‘Outer Banks’

It’s been a while since we’ve seen a new episode of Outer Banks on Netflix. With summer winding down, it’s time to watch Netflix’s best treasure-hunting shows. Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline star in Outer Banks as John B. and Sarah Cameron, star-crossed lovers from different worlds. Following the disappearance of his father, John B. and his group of friends find a clue that could lead to the shipwrecked treasure. Finding it becomes their sole mission. There are two seasons of Outer Banks on Netflix right now. The third season is coming soon!

‘The Umbrella Academy’

Emmy Raver-Lampman, Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, Aidan Gallagher, David Castañeda, Robert Sheehan | Netflix

The Umbrella Academy is a fan-favorite Netflix series based on the comic series of the same name by Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá. The series tells the story of a family of adopted orphans with superpowers. Years later, they reunite to try to save the world. Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, and Justin H. Min star in the Netflix series.

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 premieres on June 22. Make sure you catch up before the show returns.

‘Stranger Things’

Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Noah Schnapp as Will Byers and Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven in ‘Stranger Things 4’ | Netflix

Stranger Things is the top show on Netflix right now! Stranger Things Season 4 premiered on May 27, 2022. It’s been almost three years since Stranger Things Season 3 hit Netflix in the summer of 2019. It’s 1986, and the whole gang is back for nine new episodes. But, there’s a new evil causing trouble in Hawkins. Meanwhile, Eleven and Will try to restart life in California while Hopper tries to survive the Russians and worse.

You can watch all four seasons of Stranger Things on Netflix. Stranger Things Season 5 is happening, and unfortunately, it will be the finale season of the series. We’ll be waiting a long time for the season 5 release date, though. The Stranger Things writers just started the final season in August 2022.

‘Bridgerton’

Gregory, Benedict, Anthony, Daphne, Francesca, and Hyacinth in ‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 | Liam Daniel/Netflix

It’s hard to argue with the fans on this one: Bridgerton is officially the most popular English language series on Netflix. The second season of the hit romance series premiered on Netflix in March 2022. Fans can’t get enough of the show based on Julia Quinn’s romance book series.

Netflix renewed Bridgerton for season 3. Showrunner Jess Brownell revealed the new season would focus on the love story of Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton). Bridgerton Season 3 is coming to Netflix in 2023. Production on the new season started in the summer of 2022.

‘The Lincoln Lawyer’

The Lincoln Lawyer. (L to R) Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller, Jazz Raycole as Izzy in episode 102 of The Lincoln Lawyer. Cr. Lara Solanki/Netflix © 2022

The Lincoln Lawyer was one of the most popular shows on Netflix this spring. It was No. 1 on the Netflix Top 10 for quite a while. The Netflix original series was created by David E. Kelley and Ted Humphrey based on the novel and film of the same name. It stars Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller, a defense attorney who prefers to work out of his car than in an office. Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole, Christopher Gorham, and Angus Sampson star in the new series.

Netflix renewed The Lincoln Lawyer for season 2.

‘Better Call Saul’

Better Call Saul was the hit show of the spring of 2022. Better Call Saul Season 6, which took a long time to write, premiered on AMC in April, while the fifth season of the series finally hit Netflix this spring. The sixth season, which also happens to be the final season, is split into two parts. The second half of Better Call Saul Season 6 premiered on July 11 and the finale aired in August.

Watch the first five seasons of the Breaking Bad spinoff on Netflix.

‘Ozark’

Jason Bateman and Laura Linney in ‘Ozark’ | Steve Dietl/Netflix

Ozark went out with a literal bang at the end of April, but it continues to be one of the best and most popular series on Netflix. Starring Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, and Julia Garner, Ozark tells the story of Marty Byrde (Bateman), a money launderer for a Mexican drug cartel, who moves to the Ozarks and begins to scoop up businesses. Marty tries to get out as he gets deeper, but other forces keep him in the game.

All four seasons of Ozark are now streaming on Netflix. It doesn’t sound like an Ozark spinoff is in the works now.

‘Peaky Blinders’

Peaky Blinders is easily one of the best shows on Netflix and has been for some time. The series is set in the early 1900s and tells the story of Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy), his family, and his street gang in Birmingham, England.

There are five seasons of Peaky Blinders available to stream on Netflix. Peaky Blinders Season 6 hit Netflix on June 10.

‘Grace and Frankie’

Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda | Suzanne Tenner/NETFLIX © 2022

The finale episodes of Grace and Frankie starring Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda were added to Netflix in April. We likely would have seen the season much earlier, but it was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Grace and Frankie is officially the longest-running Netflix series at 94 episodes. Orange Is the New Black is No. 2 on the list with 91 episodes.

‘Sex Education’

Asa Butterfield and Emma Mackey in Episode 5 of Sex Education Season 3 | Sam Taylor/NETFLIX © 2020

If you’re looking for a Netflix series with a little bit of everything, Sex Education is the pick. The series focuses on Otis (Asa Butterfield) and Maeve (Emma Mackey), teenagers who begin to share sex advice with other teens to make some extra cash. The series is so much more than that, though. As viewers learn more about these characters and their stories, one can’t help but become invested.

Sex Education Season 4 is officially in the works at Netflix. It’s unclear when the season will be released.

‘Heartstopper’

Nick Nelson from ‘Heartstopper’ series | via Netflix

If you need a heartwarming show to watch on Netflix, Heartstopper is the show for you! The Netflix series tells the story of Charlie Spring (Joe Locke), who begins to develop feelings for his friend and classmate Nick Nelson (Kit Connor). Will those feelings be reciprocated? Watch to find out!

Heartstopper won’t be appearing on the list of Netflix shows canceled anytime soon. Netflix renewed Heartstopper for two more seasons! We’ll have to wait a while until we see Heartstopper Season 2 on Netflix, but we can’t wait to see what’s next for these great characters.

‘Breaking Bad’

their friendship is so…pure. ? https://t.co/O1lItQDS7f — Breaking Bad (@BreakingBad) April 21, 2022

Breaking Bad continues to be recognized as one of the best TV shows of all time. If you still haven’t seen the series or need a refresher as its spinoff Better Call Saul enters its final episodes, you can watch all five seasons of the series on Netflix. Bryan Cranston stars as Walter White, a chemistry teacher in New Mexico. After White is diagnosed with cancer, he starts making meth to leave his family some extra money to use when he’s gone.

‘Virgin River’

Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan and Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel Monroe ‘Virgin River’ | Netflix

Virgin River is another fan-favorite Netflix series that deserves a spot on any list of the most impactful shows on Netflix. The Drama series stars Alexandra Breckenridge, who plays Sophie on This Is Us, as Mel Monroe, a nurse practitioner who moves to the small town of Virgin River after a tragedy. There, Mel becomes close with the residents and opens her heart back up to love.

Virgin River Season 4 premiered on July 20. Virgin River Season 5 is already filming in British Columbia, but we probably won’t see the new season until 2023.

‘Money Heist’

Money Heist, also known as La Casa de Papel, premiered in 2017 and quickly became one of the five most popular Netflix shows in the world. The series follows a team of criminal specialists led by The Professor (Alvaro Morte) as they try to pull off one of the biggest heists in history at the Royal Mint of Spain.

There are four seasons of Money Heist on Netflix. The series came to an end in late 2021. Netflix ordered a Korean version of Money Heist. Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area premiered on June 24. The spinoff has more episodes coming soon!

‘Grey’s Anatomy’

Grey’s Anatomy is one of the most successful shows of all time. The ABC series wrapped up season 18 on May 26 with a shocking character exit. Netflix subscribers have access to the first 17 seasons of Grey’s Anatomy as of the end of May 2022. Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 hit Netflix on June 25. You can watch all 400 episodes of the series soon.

‘Outlander’

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe in the ‘Outlander’ Season 6 finale | Starz

Like Grey’s Anatomy, Outlander remains one of the most popular shows on Netflix. Outlander Season 6 aired on Starz this spring. Unfortunately, fans must wait until 2024, most likely, to watch Outlander Season 6 on Netflix. There are five seasons of the series based on Diana Gabaldon’s book series. Outlander Season 7 is in the works and coming soon.

‘Squid Game’

Sang-woo and Gi-hun in ‘Squid Game’ | via Netflix

Stranger Things Season 4 ended up as the most-watched English language Netflix series in its first month, but there’s no way it would have come close to the popularity of Squid Game in its first month on Netflix. Viewers watched more than 1.6 billion hours of Squid Game in September and October 2021.

Squid Game tells the story of 456 competitors who fight to the death in a series of games based on Korean children’s game for a chance at a huge cash prize. Squid Game Season 2 is happening on Netflix. Unfortunately, Squid Game Season 2 will not be released on Netflix until late 2023 at the earliest.

