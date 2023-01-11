Beyoncé Reportedly Invited Britney Spears to Appear in a New Music Video but it Didn’t Work Out

Fans have been eagerly awaiting for the visuals accompanying Beyoncé‘s smash 2022 album Renaissance. The music videos accompanying her dance-pop songs have yet to see the light of day, but rumors about what (and who) they contain have continued to swirl. One person who Beyoncé reportedly tried to get involved with the visuals was none other than fellow music superstar Britney Spears.

Beyoncé | Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times

Beyoncé released her album ‘Renaissance’ in 2022

Beyoncé’s Renaissance dominated 2022, with hit songs including “Break My Soul,” “Alien Superstar,” and “Cuff It” finding success among the millions of Beyoncé fans around the world. Her first studio album in six years, Renaissance marked a sonic departure for Beyoncé as the record was comprised of dance music, which has its roots in Black and LGBTQ communities dating back decades.

Renaissance marked Beyoncé’s first new solo studio album since her 2016 smash album Lemonade. She released the collaborative album Everything is Love with her husband Jay-Z in 2019; that same year, she released her Netflix concert film HΘMΣCΘMING documenting her 2018 headlining performance at Coachella. In 2020, she released the film Black Is King, the visual component of her collaborative album The Lion King: The Gift released in 2019.

Beyoncé first teased her seventh studio album in a 2021 interview with Harper’s Bazaar. “With all the isolation and injustice over the past year, I think we are all ready to escape, travel, love, and laugh again,” she said of her new music. “I feel a renaissance emerging, and I want to be part of nurturing that escape in any way possible.”

“I’ve been in the studio for a year and a half,” she continued. “Sometimes it takes a year for me to personally search through thousands of sounds to find just the right kick or snare. One chorus can have up to 200 stacked harmonies. Still, there’s nothing like the amount of love, passion, and healing that I feel in the recording studio. After 31 years, it feels just as exciting as it did when I was nine years old.”

Beyoncé reportedly invited Britney Spears to appear in a music video

When the Renaissance visuals will arrive is anyone’s guess. But according to Page Six, Britney Spears was considered to be a part of the project. Sources told the publication that Beyoncé asked Spears to appear in a new music video, but the collab ultimately fell through.

It wouldn’t have been the first time the two artists worked together. Back in 2004, the duo — along with fellow pop star P!nk — sang Queen’s hit song “We Will Rock You” in a now-iconic gladiator-themed Pepsi commercial. Singer Enrique Iglesias also made an appearance in the video.

Britney Spears was freed from her conservatorship in 2021

Since the dissolution of her conservatorship in late 2021, Spears has been outspoken about her treatment by her family over the years and how it sucked all of her passion for performing out of her.

In 2022, Spears returned to music with “Hold Me Closer,” a collaboration with Elton John that reimagined his 1972 hit single “Tiny Dancer.” The song debuted at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, marking her first top 10 hit in a decade. While Spears appreciated the outpouring of support for “Hold Me Closer,” she hasn’t been keen on returning to music in full force.