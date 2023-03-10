‘Big Brother’ 19: Where Are Cody Nickson and Jessica Graf Now?

Big Brother fans who watched season 19 of the reality TV show surely remember Cody Nickson and Jessica Graf, who quickly coupled up in the house. Here’s what happened between Jessica and Cody on the show and where they are now.

Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

‘Big Brother’ stars Cody Nickson and Jessica Graf went on to win ‘The Amazing Race’

Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson made their reality TV debut on Big Brother season 19, which aired in 2017. Cody, a former US Marine, dominated early competitions, placing a target on his back. He was evicted on week 3, only to immediately battle his way back into the house through a series of competitions against other previously eliminated houseguests. Jessica was eliminated in week 6, and Cody was eliminated for good in week 7.

Although they were eliminated back to back, the timing meant Cody had to stay in the jury house without Jessica for the rest of the season. He cast the deciding vote for Josh Martinez to win the season, ensuring Josh defeated Cody’s greatest enemy in the house, Paul Abrahamian. Cody was voted America’s Favorite Houseguest and won $25,000.

After Big Brother, Jessica and Cody competed in season 30 of The Amazing Race, which aired in 2018. They won the season and the $1 million grand prize, making them the first team previously cast on Big Brother to win The Amazing Race.

‘Big Brother’ stars Cody Nickson and Jessica Graf are married and have 3 kids together

When Jessica met Cody in the Big Brother house, he already had one daughter, Paisley, although he was no longer in a romantic relationship with her mother. Now, Jessica and Cody have three daughters together, and Jessica is Paisley’s stepmother.

The reality TV stars got engaged in February 2018 and married in October of the same year. Their first child together, a daughter named Maverick, was born in March 2019. Their daughter Carter was born in October 2020, and their third child, Atlas, arrived in July 2022.

‘The Amazing Race’ stars own several successful businesses and products

Jessica and Cody have come a long way since Big Brother and The Amazing Race. Besides getting married and building a family together, the two reality stars have also launched several successful businesses and products.

They have an impressive social media following: Jessica has 600,000 Instagram followers, while Cody has 250,000, and a portion of their income comes from social media ads.

Cody owns Couple’s Coffee and Fantaswick candles. He also published a children’s book and co-founded Smyle Supplements. Jessica owns and operates a fashion brand called It’s NOMB (It’s None Of My Business).