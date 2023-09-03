CBS’s Big Brother Season 25 continues to get more complicated as week 5 begins. In week 4, Cameron Hardin became the Head of Household, nominating Jag Bains and Blue Kim. Jag and Blue got to stay in the competition after the Power of Invincibility was used to save Jag, whom the houseguests voted to evict. Now, Cameron might be in trouble, mainly due to his treatment of some women on the show. Here’s what Blue and America Lopez said about him.

[Spoiler alert: Big Brother Season 25 Week 5 spoilers ahead.]

Blue Kim called Cameron Hardin a ‘creep’ to America Lopez during ‘Big Brother’ Season 25 conversation

Cameron Hardin won the Head of Household competition in Big Brother Season 25 Week 4, protecting him from eviction. But his safety is officially over. And some women, like Blue Kim and America Lopez, expressed feeling unsafe around Cameron.

America and Blue talked privately regarding their feelings toward Cameron. Cameron hinted to America that there were no cameras in the jury house, insinuating that they could get physical and nobody would ever know. This made America uncomfortable, and she discussed it with Blue.

“Cameron has been over-flirting quite a bit earlier in the week,” America shared, according to GlobalTV. ” … Cameron said something … I don’t know. Maybe I misunderstood. He was saying there are no cameras or microphones in the jury house, right? He was insinuating. Like, if we were in the jury house together ….”

Blue was shocked by this news.

“I mean, I don’t want to be f***ing misunderstanding things,” America continued.

“He was talking to Cory yesterday, and he told him … ‘Well, you know, if you and America are in the jury house together, there are no cameras or microphones.’ Cory was like, ‘What’s his game? What is he getting at? Is he talking about me and you or you and him?’” America added. “I told him I think he was talking about BOTH of you.”

“He is such a creep, dude,” Blue said. She then told a story of how Cameron offered her a pair of cut-off short shorts, and the exchange also made her feel uncomfortable.

Cameron might be in trouble in week 5

Early Big Brother Season 25 Week 5 spoilers note Cameron Hardin might be in trouble. While Cameron won Head of Household in week 4, Jared Fields discussed putting him up for nomination along with Red Utley in week 5. Even if Cameron were to evade nomination in week 5, the houseguests want him gone sooner rather than later.

Fans also want Cameron gone, as they’re uncomfortable with his treatment of America and the rest of the women in the house. “I want Red voted out, but I need Cameron voted out this week more,” a fan wrote on Reddit. “Cameron in jury with America is sending all kinds of warning bells in my head, and I don’t want her to have to deal with a possessive Cameron who has said to her that he ‘can’t control himself,’ and there are ‘no cameras in the jury house.'”

Big Brother Season 25 airs Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays on CBS.

