Mother and son aren't on the same page anymore. Here's why Cirie and Jared Fields argued over evicting Blue Kim in 'Big Brother' Season 25.

CBS’s Big Brother Season 25 continues into week 4, and a clear showmance has emerged. Fans observed Jared Fields and Blue Kim developing a close relationship during the live feeds. But Blue’s nomination in week 4 puts her at risk for eviction. According to Big Brother Season 25 spoilers, Cirie Fields and her son, Jared, argue about Blue potentially getting the boot.

[Spoiler alert: Big Brother Season 25 spoilers ahead regarding week 4 eviction.]

‘Big Brother’ Season 25 Week 4 spoilers: Cirie and Jared Fields argue over Blue Kim’s possible eviction

Big Brother Season 25 Week 4 spoilers noted Blue Kim’s up for nomination along with Jag Bains. Cameron Hardin won Head of Household and nominated Blue and Jag. While the two nominees hoped to win the Power of Veto, they didn’t. Red Utley has the Power of Veto, and additional spoilers show he likely won’t use it.

With this in mind, Jag and Blue need to save themselves. Blue and Jared Fields have developed a showmance, and while it seemed light and fun at the start, they now seem to be making plans to keep in contact post-game. This worries Cirie Fields, of course, as Cirie is Jared’s mother. The live feeds showed Cirie speaking to Jared about taking Blue out of the game, and an argument ensued.

“This is only between me and you,” Cirie told Jared, according to the Aug. 27 live feeds posted to Reddit. “Blue might go home. … They don’t trust her, and they feel like they can trust Jag.”

“It’s not good for me because that’s my plus one,” Jared told Cirie.

Jared continued to argue with Cirie about the decision. While Cirie tried to convince Jared that saving Jag would make him an ally to their alliances, Jared still disagreed.

“So, y’all want me to vote to evict her?” Jared asked.

“Yeah, but she ain’t gonna know,” Cirie noted. “It could be Cory, America, Matt. They’re not gonna know who did it, and that’s gonna put distrust in Red and them. I need this one. You gotta trust me on this one.”

Jared still hated the plan and noted he could no longer trust the others in his alliances, particularly Izzy Gleicher, as he only heard the plan from Cirie.

Blue Kim and Jared Fields in ‘Big Brother’ Season 25 | CBS

Many fans think the house will save Blue Kim

Big Brother Season 25 Week 4 spoilers note Cirie Fields wants Blue Kim out of the house. But fans think the house will vote to evict Jag Bains instead, as Jag poses more of a strategic threat than Blue.

“Between those two, it’s probably Jag who gets voted out,” a fan on Reddit noted. “Outside of Cameron himself, I don’t think anyone legitimately views Blue as a threat to their personal games. Like, she’s in a showmance with Jared, but Jared hasn’t actually displayed himself as being a ‘Power Player’ either.”

Big Brother fans know the Power of Invincibility will also come into play and potentially change the vote. “During the Voting Period, viewers of the Big Brother 25 television program will be asked to interact with the show by voting for the eligible Houseguest they’d like to see compete for the Power of Invincibility, which allows a player to save one of the next two evicted Houseguests, during evictions taking place on Aug. 31, 2023, or Sept. 7, 2023,” CBS explains.

Big Brother Season 25 airs Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays on CBS.

