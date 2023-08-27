'Big Brother' Season 25 viewers can now take part in the new twist, the Power of Invincibility. Here's what to know.

CBS’s Big Brother Season 25 continues into week 4. And fans are on the edge of their seats to find out who’s up for eviction next. The end of week 3 introduced the Pressure Cooker challenge to determine the next Head of Household — a competition fans haven’t seen in years. And host Julie Chen Moonves also introduced the Big Brother Power of Invincibility. Here’s what it is.

[Spoiler alert: Big Brother Season 25 Week 3 and 4 spoilers ahead.]

‘Big Brother’ Season 25 introduced the Power of Invincibility

Big Brother Season 25 has a new twist that will deeply impact who faces eviction. And that’s the Power of Invincibility.

The Power of Invincibility is based on audience votes followed by a competition. The player who wins this power can potentially save one contestant from nomination for eviction, similar to the Power of Veto.

“During the Voting Period, viewers of the Big Brother 25 television program will be asked to interact with the show by voting for the eligible Houseguest they’d like to see compete for the Power of Invincibility, which allows a player to save one of the next two evicted Houseguests, during evictions taking place on Aug. 31, 2023, or Sept. 7, 2023,” CBS explains, according to Sportskeeda.

CBS further explains that the four houseguests with the most votes from viewers get to compete for the Power of Invincibility. Viewers can vote a maximum of 10 times per email address during the open voting window. Voting occurs on the CBS website or app.

Voting begins on Aug. 24, 2023, from 6:45 p.m. PT to 9:00 a.m. PT on Aug. 28, 2023.

As of week 4, the remaining houseguests are America Lopez, Blue Kim, Bowie Jane, Cameron Hardin, Cory Wurtenberger, Felicia Cannon, Izzy Gleicher, Jag Bains, Jared Fields, Kirsten Elwin, Matt Klotz, Mecole Hayes, Red Utley, and Cirie Fields.

This twist adds more time to the season after Luke Valentine’s unexpected exit

Fans have seen several houseguest evictions by the time the Power of Invincibility happens in Big Brother Season 25. Kirsten Elwin faced eviction first, Reilly Smedley second, and Hisam Goueli went home third. And fans saw another houseguest removed from the game for using racist language in the show. Luke Valentine went home unexpectedly, which likely threw the season off schedule.

“Luke violated the Big Brother code of conduct and there is zero tolerance in the house for using a racial slur,” a statement from Big Brother producers to People noted of Luke. “He has been removed from the house. His departure will be addressed in Thursday night’s show.”

The Power of Invincibility twist will certainly tack on more time this season, allowing Big Brother Season 25 to stretch to Nov. 9, 2023. But fans should remember that the new twist will only affect two future evictions, so it won’t impact the game forever. With that in mind, viewers must choose wisely.

Big Brother Season 25 airs Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays on CBS.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.