Is Hisam Goueli the next houseguest who will face eviction? Here's what we think based on 'Big Brother' Season 25 Week 3 spoilers.

CBS’s Big Brother Season 25 Week 3 spoilers indicate there might be trouble ahead for Hisam Goueli. Hisam had a strong start in the game, but his attitude put a target on his back by week 3. Here’s what to know about the upcoming eviction on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023.

[Spoiler alert: Big Brother Season 25 Week 3 spoilers ahead.]

‘Big Brother’ Season 25 Week 3 spoilers: Hisam Goueli is probably in trouble

Hisam Goueli might get evicted in Big Brother Season 25 Week 3, as spoilers noted early on that Felicia Cannon might pursue a plan to get him out of the game. Felicia won the week 3 Head of Household, and while she initially nominated Cameron Hardin and Jag Bains, this wasn’t her final plan. Felicia had an alternate plan if the Power of Veto in week 3 saved Cameron or Jag. Luckily for Jag, he won the Power of Veto, taking himself off the block. Felicia then put Hisam on the block to replace Jag.

After Hisam heard that his alliance was willing to betray him, he apologized for his behavior. He told Cirie Fields and Izzy Gleicher that he intended to protect their alliance until the end of the game and that they were getting skewed information about his true intentions.

After a house meeting, as seen in the Monday night live feeds, Hisam still tried to campaign to stay in the house. This caused some chatter among the rest of the houseguests, but Matt Klotz noted he believes the house will unanimously evict Hisam in Thursday’s vote.

Hisam Goueli tried to make deals with others in the house

Before the Big Brother Season 25 Week 3 eviction, Hisam Goueli attempted to make deals with others outside of his primary alliance. Hisam was in the Professors alliance with Jared Fields, Cirie Fields, Felicia Cannon, Izzy Gleicher, Bowie Jane, Mecole Hayes, and Red Utley. But because of the week 3 nomination, Hisam is willing to make deals with the other side.

Hisam wanted to strike a deal with Jag Bains, Blue Kim, Matt Klotz, Cory Wurtenberger, and America Lopez and join forces to go after Cirie, Felicia, and Izzy next.

Unfortunately for Hisam, his final campaign likely won’t work. On Tuesday night, eight houseguests formed the Legends 25 mega alliance. The alliance includes Cameron Hardin, Red Utley, Mecole, Bowie Jane, Cirie, Matt, Izzy, and Felicia.

Could Hisam make one final plea that could save him? Fans will find out on Thursday, Aug. 24.

Big Brother Season 25 airs Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays on CBS.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.