CBS’s Big Brother Season 25 Week 3 shows the aftermath of the last eviction. Reilly Smedley is officially out, and a new Head of Household will take the reigns. Will Hisam Goueli continue his winning streak, or will a new houseguest show dominance? Here are Big Brother Season 25 Week 3 spoilers.

‘Big Brother’ Season 25 Week 3 spoilers: Who becomes Head of Household?

The Head of Household winner: Felicia Cannon

This could easily spell doom for Hisam Goueli. Hisam won the first two Power of Vetos and the second Head of Household, and his reign over the house didn’t sit well with many of the houseguests. In week 2, he made it known that he wanted Reilly Smedley out of the game — and because of his power and alliances, he got his way. Fans thought that Cirie Fields might be able to switch the vote away from Reilly, but ultimately, (mostly) everyone agreed that Reilly should go.

If Felicia flips on Hisam, she’s flipping on The Professors alliance. The alliance includes herself, Jared Fields, Cirie Fields, Izzy Gleicher, Hisam Goueli, Bowie Jane, Mecole Hayes, and Red Utley. So far, several members within The Professors seem up to potentially flipping on Hisam.

Felicia also belongs to the Bye Bye B****es alliance. The alliance includes herself, Cirie Fields, Izzy Gleicher, Bowie Jane, and Mecole Hayes.

Who’s nominated for eviction?

Early Big Brother Season 25 spoilers suggest Cameron Hardin and Jag Bains are up for nomination.

After Reilly Smedley’s eviction in week 2, Cirie Fields and Izzy Gleicher discussed who they’d like to see nominated for eviction — and they chose Cameron and Jag. Cameron was also up for nomination in week 2. Cirie clarified that she wanted to see Cameron evicted in week 2, but she went with Hisam Goueli’s plan and voted to evict Reilly instead.

Cirie and Izzy also noted that if the Power of Veto saves Cameron or Jag, that could put Hisam up for nomination, leading to his eviction. But if Hisam won the Power of Veto for a third time, he’d likely at least keep Cameron on the block, giving the house the option to vote for Cameron.

Ultimately, Felicia chose to nominate Cameron and Jag, hoping that one of them would come off the block and Hisam would take their place. She wants Hisam out of the game.

Who won the Power of Veto?

Felicia Cannon has high hopes of getting Hisam Goueli evicted. This, of course, means she hoped he would not win the Power of Veto. So, who’s the winner in week 3?

According to Big Brother Season 25 Week 3 spoilers, Jag Bains won the Power of Veto.

Jag will most certainly use the Power of Veto on himself to remove his name from the nomination. This gives Felicia the perfect opportunity to put Hisam’s name on the block.

