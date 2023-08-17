Is Reilly Smedley the next houseguest to face eviction? Here's what we think following 'Big Brother' Season 25 Week 2 spoilers.

CBS’s Big Brother Season 25 Week 2 shows the highs and lows of Reilly Smedley’s journey. Reilly won the Head of Household competition in the first week, but she has a target on her back now that Hisam Goueli is the Head of Household in week 2. So, what’s going to happen to Reilly? According to Big Brother Season 25 Week 2 spoilers, here’s what may go down.

[Spoiler alert: Big Brother Season 25 Week 2 spoilers ahead.]

Reilly Smedley will likely face eviction next, according to Big Brother Season 25 Week 2 spoilers

Big Brother Season 25 Week 2 spoilers note Hisam Goueli has all the power this week. Hisam won the first Power of Veto, and during the second week, he’s the Head of Household and the Power of Veto winner once more. Hisam caught wind during week 1 that Reilly Smedley hoped to target him, as she viewed him as a serious threat. Now, Reilly is under the gun, as Hisam wants her out. Reilly and Cameron Hardin are the eviction nominees in week 2.

Reilly and Cameron are fighting for their life in week 2, hoping to stay in the competition. Initially, it seemed like Cameron would face eviction, as Cirie Fields wanted to keep Reilly. If Cirie kept Reilly, they could target Hisam down the road, as Cirie suspected Hisam was making deals behind her back.

Unfortunately, the live feeds on Tuesday, Aug. 15, showed Reilly’s still in danger. While Cirie suspected that Hisam was secretly working with Jag Bains and Blue Kim, Hisam came clean to Cirie and the rest of their alliance. He admitted speaking with Jag and Blue and explained how he hoped to target them later. Hisam’s honest admission breathed new life into the plan to vote Reilly out, as Cirie now views Hisam as an honest team player in her alliance.

Overall, Reilly’s causing waves through the house — and she can win Head of Household again, putting her in a power position. With this in mind, plus everything going on with Cirie and Hisam, it seems likely that Reilly will face eviction in week 2.

These players will likely vote to evict Reilly: Izzy, Cirie, Jared, Cory, Red, Bowie, Mecole, Felicia, and America.

The Handful alliance is unlikely to save her

Reilly Smedley joined The Handful alliance early in the competition. But it seems unlikely they’ll save her in Big Brother Season 25 Week 2. The Handful alliance includes Reilly, Blue Kim, Cameron Hardin, Jag Bains, and Matt Klotz.

As stated previously, Jag and Blue were caught talking to Hisam Goueli. While Hisam might not intend to work with them, it’s clear that Jag and Blue might be up for ditching their alliance and joining Hisam. If Jag and Blue aren’t entirely loyal to Reilly, they may vote with the house in week 2 and evict her.

Could Reilly and Matt potentially create a plan to save Reilly from eviction? Either way, one of the Handful will head home next.

The Big Brother Season 25 Week 2 live eviction airs Thursday, Aug. 17, at 9 p.m. ET.

Big Brother Season 25 airs Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays on CBS.

