CBS’s Big Brother Season 25 Week 4 spoilers are rolling in after a not-so-shocking eviction in week 3. Week 3 showed a power shift from Hisam Goueli to Felicia Cannon after she won the third Head of Household competition. Unfortunately for Hisam, this meant he got the boot. So, who won the fourth Head of Household? And what’s happening with the next nominations and the Power of Veto?

[Spoiler alert: Big Brother Season 25 Week 3 and 4 spoilers ahead.]

‘Big Brother’ Season 25 Week 4 spoilers: Who’s the next Head of Household?

Felicia Cannon rocked the house by becoming the Head of Household winner in week 3. The first week, Reilly Smedley won, and the house evicted her by the second week. Hisam Goueli won HOH during the second week. Still, after his first HOH win and two consecutive Power of Veto wins, the houseguests (including his alliances) felt threatened by his increasing power. Hisam was evicted at the end of week 3.

Week 3 ended with the Pressure Cooker competition to see who the next HOH would be. In the early seasons of Big Brother, the Pressure Cooker was an endurance competition that required the houseguests to stand in a glass box and keep their finger pressed on a button for as long as possible. The Pressure Cooker in season 6 notoriously lasted nearly 14 hours. And the houseguest who can keep their finger on the button the longest wins.

So, who won the Pressure Cooker competition and became the fourth Head of Household? According to Big Brother Season 25 Week 4 spoilers, America Lopez, Blue Kim, Cameron Hardin, Jag Bains, and Mecole Hayes were still in the competition at the 12-hour mark. America, Cameron, and Mecole were still hanging into the competition by hour 13. Finally, there was a winner just before hour 14. America and Cameron were the final two, and Cameron won HOH.

Who’s been nominated in week 4?

With Cameron Hardin as the new Head of Household, who will he nominate? According to Big Brother Season 25 Week 4 spoilers, early talk shows that Jag Bains and Blue Kim are likely the initial nominees.

Blue is currently in a showmance with Jared Fields. If Jared helps pull his alliances together in Blue’s favor, this will certainly help her further her position in the game.

As for Jag, he’s in the Seven Deadly Sins alliance, which includes Blue, Matt Klotz, Jared, Cirie Fields, Izzy Gleicher, and Felicia Cannon. He also aligned with Cameron early on in The Handfuls alliance, but it seems that’s over now.

Who won the Power of Veto in week 4?

The Power of Veto will be announced on Saturday, Aug. 26. Check back for more Big Brother Season 25 Week 4 spoilers.

Big Brother Season 25 airs Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays on CBS.

