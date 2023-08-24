'Big Brother' Season 6 fans are excited to see the return of the Pressure Cooker competition in season 25. Here's what happens.

CBS’s Big Brother Season 25 Week 3 proves alliances can turn on a dime in the house. Hisam Goueli is in significant trouble after Felicia Cannon threw his name on the block following the Power of Veto competition. Next, fans will watch as the Big Brother Pressure Cooker comes back into play on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. Here’s what happens with the Pressure Cooker competition.

‘Big Brother’ Season 25 brings back the Pressure Cooker

Big Brother Season 25 host Julie Chen Moonves announced that fans would see the Pressure Cooker competition return this season. So, what exactly goes down with the Pressure Cooker?

This fierce competition tests the houseguests’ determination, as it’s a simple endurance test to become the next Head of Household. And Big Brother last hosted the Pressure Cooker in season 6 — nearly 20 years ago. In Big Brother Season 6, the houseguests entered a glass box and placed their finger on a button. They held it for as long as they could. The houseguest who kept their finger on the button the longest won.

To make the competition even more complicated, various obstacles released in the glass box. Flies and the smell of dead fish or rotten eggs surrounded the competitors. Additional rules were also set in place. Houseguests could only leave the glass box in groups of three, and once houseguests were eliminated from the competition, they had mystery boxes to open. Some boxes rewarded the houseguests, while other boxes punished them.

In Big Brother Season 6, the Pressure Cooker lasted for nearly 14 hours, resulting in one of the most infamous blindsides ever taking place on the show.

Fans don’t think the season 25 Pressure Cooker will be as entertaining as the one in season 6

The Big Brother Season 25 Pressure Cooker will reveal who’s working with whom, and fans look forward to seeing which houseguests outlast the others. But many fans don’t think the new Pressure Cooker can hold a candle to what went down in season 6.

In season 6, Kaysar Ridha reentered the house after a previous eviction, and he was determined to win Head of Household with the Pressure Cooker competition. After nearly 14 hours, Jennifer Vasquez assured Kaysar that she wouldn’t vote him out if he let go of the Pressure Cooker button, as they had a common enemy they could agree to evict. Kaysar trusted Jennifer and let go, allowing her to win HOH. Unfortunately, Jennifer and her allies lied to Kaysar and sent him packing during the subsequent eviction.

“Season 6 Pressure Cooker is so completely epic,” a fan on Reddit wrote. “I’m so excited to see it again, but I think I’m going to lower my expectations for this season’s because I can’t imagine it can hold a candle to season 6.”

“Season 6 Pressure Cooker is iconic — but it’s mostly due to the cast and the divided house,” another fan wrote. “The first person to get eliminated lasted SIX HOURS. I’m hoping everyone lasts at least 20 minutes for the upcoming one lol, I miss old-school Big Brother, it was sooo good.”

