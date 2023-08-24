Blue Kim and Jared Fields seem to get closer and closer each week. Here's what to know about the 'Big Brother' Season 25 showmance.

Relationships are heating up in CBS’s Big Brother Season 25. Fans watching the live feeds noticed Jared Fields and Blue Kim acting flirty early in the season. As of week 3, the two cast members are in a full-blown showmance. Here’s what to know about the first Big Brother Season 25 showmance between Blue and Jared.

[Spoiler alert: Big Brother Season 25 Week 3 spoilers ahead.]

‘Big Brother’ Season 25 has its first official showmance — Blue Kim and Jared Fields

Jared, better known by some cast members and fans as Cirie Fields’ son, flirted with Blue at the beginning of the season. Fans watching the live feeds noticed he asked Blue inappropriate questions about her sex life, including her “body count.” While many fans wished that Jared’s behavior would deter Blue, she was later seen holding his hand and flirting back.

A fan on Twitter captured a moment between Blue and Jared. The couple sat on a beach chair as Jared admitted he liked “a hug at night.”

“You know what I like?” Jared told Blue. “I like a hug at night, though.”

“A hug at night? I could do that,” Blue said.

“Jared telling Blue he’d like a hug at night … this is their 12th consecutive day of flirting, and the only reason I want this to progress is to watch Cirie’s reaction to all this,” the fan on Twitter captioned the post.

Blue also told Jared that if their relationship continued while they competed, she would not “rekindle” anything with another man back home. “If this was happening, right? So, we kept going, and we finish, and we still talk, right? Why would I rekindle something?” she said.

Blue and Jared’s showmance might make their alliances paranoid. Blue and Jag Bains have an ultra-tight alliance. Jared has several alliances that have nothing to do with Blue, including the Brown Sugar Babes, the Seven Deadly Sins, Family Style, and The Crossroads.

Felicia Cannon and Cirie Fields think Blue Kim is fooling Jared Fields

The rest of the Big Brother Season 25 cast knows something’s up with Blue Kim and Jared Fields. Izzy Gleicher and Mecole Hayes commented on how the couple spent “hours” together in a room. Cirie Fields, Felicia Cannon, and Izzy also discussed what they think Blue’s plan is.

“Blue, I believe, all along, has just been playing Jared,” Felicia said.

“One hundred percent,” Cirie concluded.

Felicia mentioned Blue wants information from Jared, but Cirie noted that she’s not getting any. Cirie also said Jared wouldn’t kiss her, so Blue might move on.

Do Jared and Blue have a genuine connection, or will the romance fade in favor of sticking to their alliances? Fans will find out.

Big Brother Season 25 airs Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays on CBS.

