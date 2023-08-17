Are Reilly Smedley and Matt Klotz in a showmance on 'Big Brother' Season 25? Here's what's going on between the houseguests.

CBS’s Big Brother Season 25 Week 2 shows Reilly Smedley in danger. After Hisam Goueli won the second Head of Household and Power of Veto, he put Reilly up for possible eviction. The live feeds show Reilly’s close relationship with Matt Klotz, and fans suspected a showmance in the works. But Reilly seemed to reject Matt’s advances. Here’s what happened.

[Spoiler alert: Big Brother Season 25 Week 2 spoilers ahead.]

‘Big Brother’ Season 25 spoilers: Reilly Smedley rejected Matt Klotz after a suspected showmance

Reilly Smedley and Matt Klotz had a suspected showmance in Big Brother Season 25. The two started working together in two alliances — Family Style and The Handful. Family Style includes Jag Bains, Blue Kim, Cameron Hardin, America Lopez, Jared Fields, and Cory Wurtenberger. The Handful is a smaller alliance within Family Style and includes Cameron, Blue, and Jag.

Fans watching the Big Brother Season 25 live feeds have watched Reilly and Matt’s relationship develop. Reilly said that Matt and Jag have become her two closest allies in the game, and she’s relying on Matt more than ever in week 2, as she’s up for possible eviction. The other houseguests also suspected something romantic was happening between Reilly and Matt.

Unfortunately for Matt, he wanted a showmance, whereas Reilly did not. Matt asked Reilly if they could become more than friends, and Reilly rejected him. Matt took the rejection well.

“She’s 100% entitled to her feelings, and anybody that treats it otherwise is bonkers, but that was BRUTAL to watch,” a fan on Reddit wrote. “Watching Matt collect himself after was heartbreaking.”

“She worked to accommodate him for his hearing, and it was not out of ulterior motives, but just being a good person,” another Reddit user noted. “The bar is low, but also respectable of Matt to shoot his shot and not be weird or aggressive when she turned him down.”

“It’s nice seeing the young attractive people on this show genuinely just be friends with each other instead of trying to force a showmance for TV,” another user wrote.

Other romances might be brewing in the house

Reilly Smedley and Matt Klotz made waves for their possible Big Brother Season 25 showmance. But they aren’t the only ones. Fans suspect Jared Fields has feelings for Blue Kim. Jared appeared to get flirty with Blue during the live feeds, as he asked her about her past sexual experiences. He also said he doesn’t believe men and women can be friends without romantic feelings.

Fans didn’t like what Jared said about men and women and disapproved of his behavior toward Blue.

“Jared asking Blue her body count and saying he doesn’t want a girl with a high body count,” a fan on Reddit wrote with nauseous emojis. “He also said he doesn’t think girls and guys can be friends platonically.”

“He makes multiple comments like this, and I’m really starting to dislike him for it all,” another fan wrote.

The Big Brother Season 25 Week 2 live eviction airs Thursday, Aug. 17, at 9 p.m. ET.

Big Brother Season 25 airs Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays on CBS.

