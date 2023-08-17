What is Matt Klotz's tattoo, and why did CBS cover it with a bandage? Here's what to know about the 'Big Brother' Season 25 player.

CBS’s Big Brother Season 25 continues to feature its first deaf houseguest, Matt Klotz. Matt has become a favorite amongst many fans this season. But viewers were confused when his tattoo was covered. Here’s what to know about Matt Klotz’s tattoo.

What is ‘Big Brother’ Season 25 cast member Matt Klotz’s tattoo?

Matt Klotz’s upper back tattoo is covered in Big Brother Season 25. While some fans may assume it’s covered because it contains lewd or inappropriate content, that’s not the case. Klotz has a tattoo of the Olympic rings and added the Deaflympics symbol to the middle ring. The Deaflypics symbol takes the hand shapes for “OK,” “good,” and “great” and overlaps them in a green, yellow, blue, and red circle.

Matt is an eight-time Deaflympics gold medalist in swimming, which is why he has this logo tattooed on his back. He holds long-course meter deaf world records in the men’s 50 free, 50 back, 100 back, and 200 back. Matt also has an eye on qualifying for the 2024 Olympics in Paris. Live feeds in Big Brother Season 25 picked up on Matt saying he’d like to qualify for the Hungarian team in 2024, which he thinks is more realistic than making the U.S. team.

So, why did Big Brother make Matt cover his tattoo? It’s all about copyright. CBS needed permission from the tattoo artist to present Matt’s tattoo in the show. The network decided that placing a bandage on the tattoo was easier than obtaining the rights to show it.

He’s gaining attention for his relationship with Reilly Smedley

Matt Klotz and Reilly Smedley are gaining much attention in Big Brother Season 25 Week 2. The friends are in two alliances together, and Matt hopes to help Reilly stay in the competition, as Hisam Goueli put her up for potential eviction in week 2. Additionally, it was revealed in the live feeds that Matt asked Reilly if she was interested in him as more than just a friend. Unfortunately for Matt, Reilly rejected him as a romantic partner, but they remain friends and allies.

Can Matt save Reilly in week 2? And if not, can he push forward safely without her by his side? Fans will have to find out during the live eviction on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023.

Big Brother Season 25 airs Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays on CBS.

