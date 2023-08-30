Who competed for the Power of Invincibility in 'Big Brother' Season 25 Week 4? Here's what fans think based on the conversations in the live feeds.

CBS’s Big Brother Season 25 Week 4 continues to throw curveballs at the houseguests. Host Julie Chen Moonves announced a new twist that could save a houseguest’s game — and that’s the Power of Invincibility. With the audience’s help, the Power of Invincibility can make or break a houseguest’s time on the show. So, which four houseguests were chosen to compete for the new power? Here’s Big Brother Season 25 Week 4 speculation.

[Spoiler alert: Big Brother Season 25 Week 4 spoilers ahead.]

‘Big Brother’ Season 25 speculation: Who competed for the Power of Invincibility?

Big Brother Season 25 introduced the Power of Invincibility in week 4. The audience votes on the four houseguests they want to see compete for this new power. The houseguest who wins the competition can save one of the following two evicted houseguests.

“During the Voting Period, viewers of the Big Brother 25 television program will be asked to interact with the show by voting for the eligible Houseguest they’d like to see compete for the Power of Invincibility, which allows a player to save one of the next two evicted Houseguests during evictions taking place on Aug. 31, 2023, or Sept. 7, 2023,” CBS notes. Voting began on Aug. 24, 2023, and ended on Aug. 28.

As of Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, it remains a mystery as to which four houseguests competed for the power. Unlike the Power of Veto and other twists in the game, the Power of Invincibility seems much more secretive. The houseguest who competes and wins the power can likely keep it a secret until they choose to use it during an eviction.

That said, fans watching the live feeds have their own Big Brother Season 25 speculation regarding the Power of Veto. It seems likely that Cirie Fields, Matt Klotz, Cory Wurtenberger, and Felicia Cannon competed.

During the live feeds, Cirie told several of the houseguests that she competed. Matt also told Cirie that he competed. And America Lopez seemed to confirm that Cory competed.

“We don’t even know for sure who competed — Cirie and Matt are 100% confirmed to have played, Cory is basically confirmed to have played, and it’s very likely that Felicia did based upon some of the things she said yesterday,” a fan on Reddit wrote. “I’d guess Matt or Cory won. Really hoping to pull out a Cory win.”

Another fan noted that they believe Cirie won. “Seems likely it was Cirie or someone Cirie is close with because Cirie celebrated and said, ‘Thank you, America!’ last night,” they wrote.

“Want to add to this,” another fan added. “She said, ‘Thank you, America,’ and then fist pumped, like, three times.”

Jag Bains thinks Blue Kim competed

Blue Kim from ‘Big Brother’ Season 25 | CBS

Blue Kim and Jag Bains are up for nomination in Big Brother Season 25 Week 4. And Jag thinks Blue competed for the Power of Invincibility.

According to the live feeds, Jag spoke to Izzy Gleicher about the Power of Invincibility on Tuesday, Aug. 29. Jag told Izzy he thinks Blue may have played based on her demeanor. Izzy echoed this thought, stating that Blue seemed to know too much about the Power of Invincibility competition.

If Blue competed and won, she will have serious power in the week 4 eviction process, as she can save herself.

Big Brother Season 25 airs Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays on CBS.

