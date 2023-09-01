Who's the Head of Household in 'Big Brother' Season 25 Week 5, and who did they nominate for eviction? Here are the spoilers.

CBS’s Big Brother Season 25 Week 5 spoilers are rolling in, and fans can’t wait to see what happens after the surprising end to week 4. In week 4, Jag Bains was saved by the Power of Invincibility. And Matt Klotz might’ve secured his alliance with Cirie Fields. So, who won the Head of Household this week, and who’s up for nomination?

[Spoiler alert: Big Brother Season 25 Week 5 spoilers ahead.]

‘Big Brother’ Season 25 Week 5 spoilers: Who won the Head of Household?

Big Brother Season 25 Week 5 spoilers are here, and Jared Fields won the Head of Household competition. During the live feeds, Jared revealed that he won and mentioned that Izzy Gleicher lost to him. Given this information, the Head of Household win was between Izzy and Jared.

Jared’s win likely means Cirie Fields and Felicia Cannon are safe this week. Cirie continues to help Jared with his gameplay, as she’s his mother. And it also means that Blue Kim remains safe in week 5 thanks to her showmance with Jared.

Jared also continues to work with Jag Bains and Matt Klotz. In week 4, Matt made a great move for his gameplay by saving Jag with the Power of Invincibility. This put Matt in Cirie’s good graces, which also likely means that he and Jared will continue to play together. Jag and Jared also have a decent relationship in the game, though it’s not as rock-solid as Jared’s relationship with Cirie and Felicia.

Who’s up for nomination?

Cameron Hardin and Red Utley are the most likely up for nomination, according to Big Brother Season 25 Week 5 spoilers. Jared chooses the nominees on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.

After the Head of Household competition, Jared Fields told Matt Klotz that he wants to nominate Cameron and Red. But Jared’s allies also mentioned they no longer want America Lopez and Cory Wurtenberger in the house. America and Cory purposely act like they are not romantically involved during the day, but at night, they cuddle, sending red flags through the house. While America and Cory will likely become targets shortly, the focus remains on Cameron and Red in week 5.

Who won the Power of Veto?

The Power of Veto will be announced by Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023.

Big Brother Season 25 airs Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays on CBS.

