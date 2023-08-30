CBS’s Big Brother Season 25 Week 4 shows Blue Kim and Jag Bains up for nomination. Jag continues to prove he’s a strategic threat, while Blue’s connection to Jared Fields might offer her more safety than many other houseguests realize. That said, it seems likely that Blue Kim will face eviction. Here are the latest Big Brother Season 25 Week 4 spoilers.

Big Brother Season 25 Week 4 spoilers note this week’s eviction likely won’t be unanimous. While the house stuck together through the first three weeks of voting, week 4 is tricky with Blue Kim and Jag Bains as the nominees. Cameron Hardin is the Head of Household, and Red Utley won the Power of Veto, though he chose not to use it. While several houseguests hope to see Jag face eviction, it seems more likely that Blue will head home.

Overall, it appears that Jag has made more connections in the house than Blue has. Blue has a strong showmance with Jared Fields, hoping that Jared helps protect her in week 4. But many other houseguests are trying to convince Jared to turn on Blue.

Cirie Fields made it clear that she wants Blue to face eviction in week 4, and she shared this with her son, Jared, as seen in the live feeds. While Jared is reluctant to evict Blue, Cirie explained to Jared that this is a better situation for their game, as Jag is more likely to work with them moving forward. With this in mind, it seems likely that Cirie’s closest allies, Felicia Cannon and Izzy Gleicher, will also vote to evict Blue.

The Tuesday live feeds show Jag having an essential conversation with Jared. Jag implied to Jared that Blue staying puts a bigger target on Jared’s back because of their established showmance. Jag also told Jared that he’d align with him moving forward if Jared helped vote Blue out of the house. Jared appeared to weigh his options now that several houseguests suggested Blue should head home.

Matt Klotz and America Lopez also discussed the nominations on Tuesday. Matt suggested that Jared and Blue must be separated, and America agreed.

The Power of Invincibility twist could change the eviction on Aug. 31, 2023

Big Brother Season 25 Week 4 spoilers heavily suggest that Blue Kim will be the one who faces eviction. But the Power of Invincibility twist can change everything. The twist allows the audience to vote for four houseguests to compete in a competition. The competition winner can then save an evicted houseguest in either of the subsequent two evictions.

“During the Voting Period, viewers of the Big Brother 25 television program will be asked to interact with the show by voting for the eligible Houseguest they’d like to see compete for the Power of Invincibility, which allows a player to save one of the next two evicted Houseguests during evictions taking place on Aug. 31, 2023, or Sept. 7, 2023,” CBS notes.

Early spoilers suggest Cirie Fields, Matt Klotz, Cory Wurtenberger, and Felicia Cannon competed.

Big Brother Season 25 airs Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays on CBS.

