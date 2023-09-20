The 'Big Brother' Season 25 double eviction is finally here. Here's what fans can expect to happen on double eviction night.

CBS’s Big Brother Season 25 Week 7 features a double eviction, meaning two houseguests will be evicted and sent to the seven-person jury. Felicia Cannon made it known she believed the double eviction was coming — and she’s about to be proven right. Here’s what fans need to know about when it’s all going down, according to Big Brother Season 25 spoilers.

When is the ‘Big Brother’ 25 double eviction?

The Big Brother Season 25 double eviction is happening during week 7 and beginning on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023. The double eviction occurs exactly as fans might expect. Two houseguests are evicted in one week.

Here’s how it’ll likely go down: On Thursday, Sept. 21, the live eviction will happen with Jared Fields as the Head of Household and America Lopez and Cameron Hardin on the block. Once the houseguests evict either America or Cameron, the houseguests will immediately jump into the next HOH competition. Jared won’t be able to compete for Head of Household again, which may put him in danger for the next nomination and eviction.

Once the next HOH is crowned, the house will speed through the nominations and Power of Veto competition. The subsequent eviction will go down the same night, and fans will see two houseguests head home.

Host Julie Chen Moonves spoke on Live With Kelly and Mark about the double eviction. “The houseguests don’t know it,” she said. “It’s gonna be a week’s worth in one hour.”

Moonves explained that a double eviction is “typical” every season. “They don’t really know when it’s coming. We’re switching things up this year,” she continued. “The jury is forming later than normal; we’re only gonna have seven people on the jury. But yeah, they don’t know that a week’s worth in one hour of live television this Thursday.”

Jared and Cirie Fields might be in trouble

Felicia Cannon is the only Big Brother 25 houseguest who suspects a double eviction is coming. While Jared has all the power as the first Head of Household in week 7, he and Cirie Fields may lose their reign in the house by the end of the week once the next HOH is crowned. The other houseguests have caught on to Cirie and Jared’s close alliance, and Cory Wurtenberger and America Lopez will likely spearhead getting the mother and son out of the game.

Blue Kim knows that Jared and Cirie are related, but the other houseguests do not. Blue and Jared started the series in a showmance, but Blue made it clear she’s ready to turn on Jared whenever it makes the most sense for her game. It’s unclear if Blue plans on telling other houseguests about how Jared and Cirie are related, but the truth will undoubtedly blow up the mother and son’s game.

Big Brother Season 25 airs on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays on CBS.

