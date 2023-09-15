'Big Brother' Season 25 Week 7 spoilers are coming in. Here's what fans should know about the next Head of Household, nominees, and Power of Veto winner.

CBS’s Big Brother Season 25 Week 7 introduced a new jury twist. Two houseguests will face eviction this week, and the season will only have a seven-person jury. Who wins Head of Household, who’s up for nomination, and who wins the Power of Veto to change it all? Here are Big Brother Season 25 Week 7 spoilers.

[Spoiler alert: Big Brother Season 25 Week 7 spoilers ahead.]

‘Big Brother’ Season 25 Week 7 spoilers: Who won the Head of Household?

Big Brother Season 25 Week 7 spoilers note Jared Fields won Head of Household.

Jared won the HOH title in the recent past, and the house likely isn’t happy with him back in charge. In week 6, most houseguests were willing to vote with Jared and Cirie Fields to evict Felicia Cannon, keeping the mother and son’s alliance with Izzy Gleicher intact. But Cory Wurtenberger worked overtime to break up Cirie’s reign over the house. The house voted Izzy out of the competition after they realized that Cirie was pulling the strings and ruling the votes.

With Jared as the Head of Household, he won’t put Cirie on the block. Many houseguests don’t know that Cirie and Jared are related. Blue Kim knows that Cirie is Jared’s mother, but it’s unclear if she’ll spill his secret to the rest of the house just yet. Either way, with Jared at the helm, Cirie will likely stay safe for another week.

Blue will also likely stay safe with Jared in charge. Blue and Jared began their showmance at the beginning of the season, and Jared trusts her with vital information. That said, Blue could easily flip on Jared and use his vulnerability against him. In the recent past, she mentioned she feels closely alligned with Jag Bains. She continues talking with the other houseguests about stepping away from Jared and leaning more into her gameplay.

Cameron Hardin won Head of Household in week 6. While he considered Jared an ally to his game, the vote that unfolded during week 6 might change everything. Jared very well may gun for Cameron’s eviction.

Who’s up for nomination?

Spoilers for nominations will be posted by Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Who won the Power of Veto?

Spoilers for the Power of Veto will be posted by Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023.

Big Brother Season 25 airs on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays on CBS.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.