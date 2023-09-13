CBS’s Big Brother Season 25 Week 6 eviction is almost here, and Cameron Hardin might be in trouble heading into week 7. Cameron is the top dog in week 6, as he won the Head of Household competition and put Izzy Gleicher and Felicia Cannon on the block. But he better hope he has strong allies in the house, as the rest of the houseguests will likely gun for him in week 7.

[Spoiler alert: Big Brother Season 25 Week 6 spoilers ahead.]

Cameron Hardin will likely face eviction in week 7, according to ‘Big Brother’ Season 25 spoilers

Truths were spilled in week 6, according to Big Brother Season 25 spoilers. America Lopez revealed to Cameron Hardin that Jared Fields was gunning for him in week 5. Before this reveal, Cameron thought he and Jared were allies — but he now knows the truth. And Jared’s not the only one hoping for Cameron’s exit. Cirie Fields’ allies, which include Izzy Gleicher, Matt Klotz, and Felicia Cannon, would also love to see him go.

Cameron’s aware that he will likely be targeted in week 7. While speaking to Cory Wurtenberger, he said that whoever wins the next Head of Household will probably try to backdoor him. Cameron also mentioned that he considers Cory to be a close ally. He doesn’t realize that Cory talked to Cirie’s alliance behind his back to reveal Cameron’s plans to evict Izzy in week 6.

Cameron also mentioned that when he last spoke to Jared, Jared said he planned to nominate America and Cory if he wins the next Head of Household in week 7. While Jared may follow this plan, it might also be the perfect opportunity to backdoor Cameron.

Some houseguests have complained about Cameron’s conduct

It’s not just Cameron Hardin’s gameplay making some houseguests hope to see him evicted. Early Big Brother Season 25 spoilers revealed that Blue Kim and America Lopez discussed Cameron’s uncomfortable conduct in the house.

“Cameron has been over-flirting quite a bit earlier in the week,” America quietly told Blue, according to GlobalTV. ” … Cameron said something … I don’t know. Maybe I misunderstood. He was saying there are no cameras or microphones in the jury house, right? He was insinuating. Like, if we were in the jury house together ….”

“He was talking to Cory yesterday, and he told him … ‘Well, you know, if you and America are in the jury house together, there are no cameras or microphones,’” America continued. “Cory was like, ‘What’s his game? What is he getting at? Is he talking about me and you or you and him?’” America added. “I told him I think he was talking about both of you.”

“He is such a creep, dude,” Blue concluded.

Big Brother Season 25 airs on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays on CBS.

