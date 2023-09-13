It looks like Felicia Cannon will face eviction in 'Big Brother' Season 25 Week 6. Here's where the votes are headed.

CBS’s Big Brother Season 25 Week 6 shows Cameron Hardin in charge as Head of Household. Several houseguests hoped to see Cameron leave, but they’re now playing by his rules. Felicia Cannon and Izzy Gleicher are on the block, and it looks like Felicia will face eviction this week. Here’s what’s going on.

[Spoiler alert: Big Brother Season 25 Week 6 spoilers ahead regarding eviction.]

‘Big Brother’ Season 25 Week 6 spoilers: Felicia Cannon will likely face eviction this week

Cameron Hardin won Head of Household in Big Brother Season 25 Week 6, and according to spoilers, he wants Izzy Gleicher out of the competition. Unfortunately, it looks like everyone’s on board to vote out Felicia Cannon. While Izzy has made smart, strategic moves throughout season 25, most of the house doesn’t seem to mind if Felicia will head home next.

Cirie Fields was close with Izzy and Felicia at the start of the competition, but she hopes to keep Izzy playing beyond week 6. The Cirie’s Daycare alliance includes Cirie, Jared Fields, Izzy, and Matt Klotz, and they seem strong heading into week 7. Matt and Cirie solidified their alliance in week 5, and Cirie continues to stick by her son, Jared, despite his faults. While Cirie and Felicia seemed like they could head to the final two together, Cirie was ready to let that relationship go.

Before the eviction vote, Cameron thought he’d have enough votes to secure sending Izzy home. He spoke to Jag Bains, Matt, Cory Wurtenberger, and Mecole Hayes, and they agreed with Cameron that Izzy should go. But in other private conversations, they all seemed reluctant to follow Cameron’s lead. Cory also tried convincing America Lopez to stop following Cameron’s vote and evict Felicia. With this in mind, it looks like it’ll be a reasonably straightforward vote, with most votes heading for Felicia.

Cameron Hardin is trying to save his plan to evict Izzy Gleicher

According to Big Brother Season 25 Week 6 spoilers, Cameron Hardin will likely continue to push for Izzy Gleicher’s eviction until the bitter end. He hoped to pull together votes from Cory Wurtenberger, America Lopez, Matt Klotz, Jag Bains, and Bowie Jane, as he thought this group was the only way to combat the votes from Cirie Fields’ alliance.

Unfortunately for Cameron, Cory isn’t sold. He told Jared Fields, Cirie, and Izzy about Cameron’s plan to assemble a new alliance. This gives Cirie’s group plenty of ammo against Cameron moving forward.

Big Brother Season 25 airs on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays on CBS.

