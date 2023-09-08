'Big Brother' Season 25 Week 6 is in full swing. Here's what fans should know about the new Head of Household, nominations, and Power of Veto this week.

CBS’s Big Brother Season 25 Week 6 follows the first divided house eviction this season. In week 5, Jared Fields won the Head of Household competition, putting him in charge of the nominations. Jag Bains and Red Utley were ultimately put up for nomination after Cameron Hardin won the Power of Veto. Ultimately, Red was evicted. Here are Big Brother Season 25 Week 6 spoilers regarding Head of Household, nominations, and Power of Veto.

[Spoiler alert: Big Brother Season 25 Week 6 spoilers ahead.]

‘Big Brother’ Season 25 Week 6 spoilers: Who won the Head of Household?

Big Brother Season 25 Week 5 saw the eviction votes flip from Jag Bains to Red Utley. Cameron Hardin and Bowie Jane voted to evict Jag, while the rest of the house voted to evict Red, sending Red packing. Now, fans want to know who won the Head of Household competition in week 6, as this spearheads what’s happening next in the house.

According to Big Brother Season 25 Week 6 spoilers, Cameron Hardin is the Head of Household. When Cameron won, host Julie Chen Moonves told the rest of the houseguests that because it’s a Humili-verse week, every houseguest aside from Cameron will have to sleep in the Have-Nots room and eat slop all week.

In week 5, Jared Fields threw Cameron on the block. Cameron won the Power of Veto, allowing him to remove himself from nomination. Now, it looks like Cameron’s planning to potentially backdoor Izzy Gleicher, America Lopez, or Jared Fields.

Who’s up for nomination?

‘Big Brother’ Season 25 Week 6 spoilers for nominations will be official on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. At the start of conversations, Cameron seemed like he would nominate Blue Kim or Jag Bains.

After Cameron won the Head of Household, he told Blue he would put her up for nomination, but only as a pawn. While Blue begged Cameron to keep her off the block, he asked her to trust him in his decision, as he has other plans for who he wants to see evicted. Blue also worried that Cameron is potentially attempting to get Jared Fields out of the game, putting her at significant risk of eviction.

The Thursday night Live Feeds showed Jag pulling Cameron aside, as Jag doesn’t understand why Cameron is potentially gunning for him when they’re both on the bottom.

Despite all the conversation surrounding Blue and Jag, Cameron ended up nominating Izzy Gleicher and Felicia Cannon, totally blindsiding the rest of the house and fans.

Who won the Power of Veto?

The Power of Veto winner will be announced by Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023.

Big Brother Season 25 airs on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays on CBS.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.