CBS’s Big Brother Season 25 Week 5 shows Jag Bains and Red Utley up for nomination following the Power of Veto. While Cameron Hardin and Red were initially put on the block by week 5 Head of Household winner Jared Fields, Cameron won the Power of Veto, resulting in Jag getting renominated. Unfortunately, it could be the end of the road for Jag — but it seems like the house is willing to evict Red instead. According to Big Brother Season 25 Week 5 spoilers, here’s what’s going on.

‘Big Brother’ Season 25 spoilers: Jag Bains will likely make it through another week

Jag Bains continues to be a threat in the house, and Big Brother Season 25 spoilers show numerous houseguests don’t want him to get further in the game. In week 4, he was saved by Matt Klotz with the Power of Invincibility, resulting in no one heading home. And nowJag’s back up for nomination. But it seems likely that the house will remain strong in voting out Red Utley.

At the start of week 5, all signs pointed to a Jag eviction. On Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, Cirie Fields reiterated to Izzy Gleicher that Jag needs to head home next. Jag has a close alliance with Blue Kim, and she’s picking up steam as the weeks go by. Blue’s showmance with Jared Fields continues to help her get by weekly, as she now knows that Cirie is Jared’s mother. Additionally, Jag has close relations with Matt, and Matt is closely aligned with Cirie, Izzy, and Felicia Cannon. Jag’s connections make him a threat, and Cirie originally wanted to see him head home next.

While Jag seemed to be the easy vote, other houseguests didn’t necessarily want to see him go next. After hearing that Jag’s back on the block, Cory Wurtenberger, America Lopez, Matt, and Blue hoped to vote Red out. Additionally, Cirie seemed to flip-flop from her original plan. While she wanted Jag out, she agreed that perhaps sending Red home is the better way to go for her long game.

The houseguests appear united in voting out Red Utley as week 5 progresses

While it seemed like Jag Bains would face eviction in week 5, the votes are quickly flipping toward sending Red Utley home. According to Big Brother Season 25 Week 5 spoilers, houseguests worried that Red and Cameron Hardin would reunite and work together, threatening others in the house.

Additionally, Cirie Fields suggested that the house split the vote in favor of Red heading home. The split vote would involve Cirie, Matt Klotz, Cameron, and Bowie Jane voting to evict Jag. Felicia Cannon, Cory Wurtenberger, America Lopez, Izzy Gelicher, Mecole Hayes, and Blue Kim would vote to evict Red. This puts six votes on Red and four votes on Jag.

America already told Jag he’ll likely stay if the house follows the split vote. But he’s not supposed to know the plan. Of course, everything could (and probably will) change at the last minute, so neither Jag nor Red should feel comfortable heading into Thursday’s eviction.

