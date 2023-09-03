CBS’s Big Brother Season 25 Week 5 continues to show Blue Kim and Jared Fields’ relationship. Blue and Jared started a showmance early in the season, and Jared hoped to protect Blue when she was nominated for eviction in week 4. But the live feeds revealed Blue might have future plans that have nothing to do with Jared. Here’s what she said.

[Spoiler alert: Big Brother Season 25 Week 5 spoilers ahead.]

Blue Kim admitted that Jared Fields isn’t her closest ally in ‘Big Brother’ Season 25 Week 5

Big Brother Season 25 Week 5 will illuminate more regarding Blue Kim and Jared Fields’ relationship. Jared started flirting with Blue at the beginning of the season, and the two houseguests talked seriously about their showmance as the weeks progressed. Unfortunately for Cirie Fields, Jared’s mother, Jared’s relationship with Blue didn’t fit into her plan. Cirie is closely aligned with Izzy Gleicher, Felicia Cannon, and Matt Klotz, and she doesn’t want Jared to become foolish due to his romance with Blue.

In week 4, Cameron Hardin put Blue and Jag Bains up for eviction nomination. Neither Jag nor Blue went home, as Matt saved Jag with the Power of Invincibility. But having Blue up for nomination caused issues between Jared and Cirie, as Cirie wanted to vote Blue out of the house while Jared wanted her to stay.

After the week 4 eviction, the live feeds revealed Blue’s real feelings about Jared. While she still has him as a close ally, she revealed that he’s not her closest ally in the house. Blue told Jag he’s her No. 1 ally in the house, and she trusts him more than Jared.

Furthermore, Blue speculated that Cirie runs the entire house. Blue will likely go after Cirie in the future, which will cause trouble for Jared. And now that Blue knows Cirie is Jared’s mother, this may cause even more chaos in Blue’s favor.

Jared Fields will likely keep Blue Kim safe in week 5

Big Brother Season 25 Week 5 spoilers reveal Jared Fields is the next Head of Household. With him in charge, Blue Kim will remain safe. Jared revealed he intends to go after Cameron Hardin and Red Utley next.

Now that Blue’s gotten a taste of what it’s like to be nominated for eviction, the live feeds show her making more connections with other houseguests. She and Jag remain solid in their alliance, and she also connected with America Lopez over their mutual dislike of Cameron. America remains aligned with Cory Wurternberger thanks to their showmance. Blue might eventually ditch Jared to give herself more safety in the house, as her showmance with Jared grew the target on her back.

